Song revealed for UK’s 2025 Eurovision act Remember Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girl group Remember Monday will represent the UK at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with the song What The Hell Just Happened?.

The country music group will be hopeful they get a better result at this year’s edition of the international competition in May in Basel, Switzerland, than the UK has had during the last two years.

Olly Alexander’s performance with disco-style Dizzy saw the UK come 18th in Sweden’s Malmo in 2024, and Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song in 2023 landed in second-last place in Liverpool.

Remember Monday said: “What The Hell Just Happened? is exactly how we’re feeling right now. It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this.

“When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is ‘I wanna be a pop star’, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

“We’re going to be the first girl band to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour.

“We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage. We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud.

“This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home.”

Their key change musical theatre-esque song was co-written with British duo Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard – who is behind several Eurovision songs – and pianist and songwriter Julie “Kill J” Aagaard.

The upbeat pop track is about a fun night out with friends, and it showcases the group’s harmonies.

Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, previously competed on The Voice UK in 2019, where they were eliminated before the final of the competition.

They have released a number of tracks since the show, including their EP Crazy Anyway which came out last October.

The previous last girl band Precious made it to 12th in the Jerusalem 1999 edition of Eurovision with the song Say It Again. The group broke up a year later.

Remember Monday have been chosen by Sam Ryder’s manager David May, who headed up the BBC’s search for the next Eurovision contestant.

Ryder came second at Turin 2022 with the uplifting and energetic Space Man, which made him the first UK entrant to make it to the top five since Jade Ewen’s It’s My Time in 2009.

May said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working across multiple areas of the music industry for nearly two decades.

“Every now and then, you meet an artist on the verge of turning into something truly outstanding and inspiring.

“That is Remember Monday: a true class act and a combination of vocal prowess, charisma, professionalism, and unwavering drive. It’s our job to help them reach their full potential, and it’s one I will take great pride in.”

Remember Monday’s other songs include Laugh About It, Queen hit Fat Bottomed Girls, What The Bathroom Is For, and Famous, which have racked up hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify.

They have toured the UK and US, including stopping at the C2C: Country to Country British music festival, The Long Road festival in Leicestershire, Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, and they opened for Billy Joel’s 2023 BST Hyde Park show.

During their blind audition for The Voice UK, they harmonised to Seal’s Kiss From A Rose, and had all the judges including Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs saying yes to mentoring them.

American singer and actress Hudson was the mentor chosen, and they later appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they performed Alanis Morissette’s Hand In My Pocket, in 2024.

At the British Country Music Association, they took home the UK Horizon prize in 2019, and the best duo or trio gong in 2024.

Remember Monday have been a recipient of the International Showcase Fund run by PRS Foundation in partnership with other organisations.

After meeting at sixth-form college in 2013, they quit their day jobs and become full-time band members in 2023.

They have appeared in musical theatre productions, with Hull being in Les Miserables and The Phantom Of The Opera, Steele appearing in Mary Poppins, and Byrne being in Matilda and the tour of Six The Musical.

Billen Ted are Brit Award nominees who have worked with Little Mix, Anne Marie, MNEK and Armin van Buuren, while Stengaard previously co-wrote Denmark’s 2013 Eurovision winning song Only Teardrops, performed by Emmelie de Forest, and 2024 Austrian entrant Kaleen’s We Will Rave.

Duo Billen Ted said the song is “a wild ride that throws it back to Queen’s epic theatrics while taking a fresh twist on the classic sound”.

They added: “It’s our own nod to doing something different – similar to how Sam Ryder embraced his David Bowie influence. Remember Monday are a powerhouse trio with killer harmonies, and we can’t wait to see them fully send it in Basel.”

Last year, Nemo won Malmo’s grand final with their operatic pop song The Code.

The contest was mired in controversy, with pro-Palestinian protesters outside the arena amid the war in the Middle East, and a row over Israel’s inclusion.

There were also accusations made by acts of threats towards artists.

Last year, organiser the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) appointed an independent expert to review the contest.

Along with a raft of new measures, it announced a code of conduct that will help “protect” the wellbeing of artists.

Suzy Lamb, managing director, BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, said: “We at BBC Studios are over the moon to be working with Remember Monday.

“From the moment we met them, their energy, authenticity and passion for music was incredibly infectious and we can’t wait for the rest of Europe and beyond to fall in love with them. The song is a real ear worm and shows off their amazing vocals and flawless harmonies.”

What The Hell Just Happened? will be released through independent music and entertainment company The Other Songs, which puts out music from alternative artist Ren and the singer-songwriter Bruno Major.

Co-founders of The Other Songs, Alastair and Billy Webber, said: “It’s been a decade since an independent label released a UK Eurovision song, so the moment we heard this unapologetic anthem, we knew The Other Songs had to get behind it in a big way.

“The girls are brilliant and the song is undeniable. Game on.”

The grand final of Eurovision will take place in St Jakobshalle on May 17, with the semi-finals on May 13 and 15.