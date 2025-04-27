Moira Stuart backs BT campaign over awareness on traditional landline phase-out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart has teamed up with BT in a campaign to raise awareness of the phasing out of traditional landlines.

The presenter, 75, is fronting a campaign to raise awareness of BT’s new home phone service delivered over broadband, rather than the traditional copper phone network.

The service is called Digital Voice and includes scam-blocking features.

Stuart, who worked for the BBC for 34 years, spoke about her own experience with switching to a digital landline.

“Like many people, I’ve relied on a landline for most of my life – so I was curious to understand what switching to Digital Voice really means,” she said.

“I’ve learned that for most of us, it’s as easy as plugging your phone into your broadband router, and you’re good to go.

“It’s great to see how much BT is doing to support its customers through the change – and I know first-hand how important it can be to have that extra protection against scam calls.”

Stuart has spoken previously about her own experience with scam calls after nearly losing thousands by falling victim to a bank scam.

Speaking at the time, she said “I was absolutely devastated, embarrassed and angry with myself”.

“If you’re very independent, as I am, it feels like you have let yourself down, your family, everyone who knows you. This feeling, this intrusion, it doesn’t leave you,” she told the Times.

The telecoms giant said that with three million households having made the switch to digital, the service already blocks 17,000 scam calls per day.

BT says the rollout will prioritise vulnerable customers, offering free in-home visits from engineers.

Lucy Baker, All-IP director at BT Group, said: “The switch to digital landlines is a once-in-a-generation change.

“It’s vital that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from more reliable, secure technology and is equipped for the increasingly connected world we’re moving towards.”