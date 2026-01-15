Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have come out strongly against plans to bring the Bayeux Tapestry to the UK following an intervention by David Hockney.

The reaction follows an exclusive piece for The Independent by Hockney, in which the artist condemned the proposal as “madness” and warned it could cause irreversible damage to the fragile medieval artwork.

Responding to his column, reader opposition was emphatic, with a poll showing 79 per cent also believe the tapestry should be left in France.

The 11th-century work looks set to be transported from Bayeux to the British Museum for a nine-month exhibition later this year.

But, writing exclusively for The Independent, Hockney argued the risks of moving the tapestry far outweigh any symbolic or educational value.

Many readers echoed those concerns. Commenters repeatedly argued that the tapestry is best seen in its original setting and that relocating it to London would strip it of historical context, while serving little more than a high-profile visitor draw for the British Museum.

The danger of damage during transport and display was the main concern, with readers stressing that historic textiles are uniquely delicate and irreplaceable.

Some acknowledged that the tapestry must in any case be removed from its current display case while the Bayeux museum undergoes major renovation works. Even so, many said this did not justify sending it abroad, suggesting storage or an alternative location in France would be safer.

Here’s what you had to say:

Stripping historical context

Hockney is not wrong. I’ve seen it, and it’s such a stunning piece of art and history. Let people go to it rather than trying to make it some money-spinning attraction.

It’s better seen where it is – to have it in the centre of London strips it of all historical context. No, no, no!

Moo100

Something will go wrong

I agree with Hockney. Inevitably, something will go wrong and damage will be done during this totally unnecessary physical move. Leave it where it is and let the French look after it.

OlTom

This tapestry is priceless

This tapestry is priceless and historically very important; it should not be moved. It would be better to move the replica, which is also housed in Bayeux. If people really want to see the original, then go to Bayeux – it doesn’t cost much to get there and it is well worth the visit.

Götterdämmerung

Bayeux is easy to get to

I agree with Hockney, so leave the original in Bayeux.

Both my children went there on school trips, and we are planning to go either this spring or after the tapestry returns from the British Museum.

Importantly, Bayeux is easy to get to, and the tapestry is very delicate.

DMJ

It is hardly on the other side of the world

It is hardly on the other side of the world. Anyone really wanting to see this already can.

It would probably be cheaper for me to go to France to see it than London.

slapand

It will need to move somewhere

I do worry about possible damage, given that historic textiles are notoriously fragile, but the Bayeux museum is about to close for major repairs. The tapestry is going to have to move somewhere while the work is carried out, whether it is to the British Museum, an alternative location in France or into storage.

Textile conservators are an extremely risk-averse bunch (for obvious reasons – there’s a lot that can go wrong as a result of changes in heat, light exposure and humidity, as well as physically moving objects), so I assume this loan wouldn’t have been agreed unless the team which looks after the tapestry are convinced it can withstand a temporary move to London.

Tanaquil2

Put the Hastings Embroidery back on display

Very strange throwback for me, as a child in Hastings in 1966. You better believe that the Battle of Hastings was celebrated in every possible way – I was part of the horde of archers in a film made by a number of local schools.

Back then, the issue of the Bayeux Tapestry being relocated temporarily was discussed and rejected on the understandable grounds that it was too fragile.

As something of a consolation, a new work – The Hastings Embroidery – was commissioned, consisting of some 27 panels denoting 900 years of the history of the UK. It was displayed for some years in a dedicated structure, the Triodome, on Hastings Pier.

Wikipedia tells me it is currently in storage, though it was on public display in 2019.

Maybe put the Hastings Embroidery back on display instead of risking the Bayeux Tapestry?

Daksol

One of the greatest tragedies in English history

The tapestry documents one of the greatest tragedies in English history (if not Welsh and Irish), as the Norman Conquest was beyond imagination in its brutality and changed England for the worse.

In fact, we are still living with the awful consequences of the Norman invasion today. Great English heroes (Hereward the Wake, Eadric the Wild, Edwin and Morcar), who led rebellion after rebellion to try to push back William’s men, have all but been erased from history.

The Norman assaults on Ireland, begun in 1069; on Wales, begun in 1070; and on Scotland, in 1072 – which history has continually blamed England and the English for – were cruel and devastating, but nothing compared to William’s Harrying of the North. Angered by northern rebellions (supported by the Scots), William set out to raze northern England to the ground in 1069 using a policy of scorched earth. In excess of 150,000 Englishmen were slaughtered and starved in the space of a few months.

The French can keep their tapestry. We’ve no need being reminded of William the B****** here.

saghia

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

