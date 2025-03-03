Urgent recall for popular sandwich and burger ingredient over allergy fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular sandwich topping has been urgently pulled from shelves over fears it could pose a health risk to some customers.

Food safety watchdogs has placed a “do not eat“ warning on Baxter’s Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet, sold in supermarkets such as Tesco for £2.50.

It is feared the sandwich and burger accompaniment contains undeclared mustard, which could pose a danger to those with an allergy to the spice.

Baxter’s Food Group, which manufactures the product, said the recall only affects certain jars with specific best before dates. These include June 2026 and July 2026.

Mustard allergy sufferers can experience symptoms such as stomach pain, swollen lips, vomiting or rashes if they accidentally eat a product containing it.

open image in gallery Baxter’s Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet have been pulled from shelves over fears of undeclared mustard ( Food Standards Agency )

A Baxters spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it.

“Instead dispose of the product and contact the customer care team on 0800 389 8389 and CCUK@baxters.com for a replacement.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) added: “Baxter’s Food Group is recalling Baxter’s Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet because they contain mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.”

In February, supermarkets selling a range of Irish blended cheeses issued an urgent recall over fears batches could be contaminated with the potentially killer bacteria listeria.

open image in gallery An urgent recall was issued on a range of Irish blended cheeses last month ( FSA )

Shoppers who bought Horgans Irish Smoked Cheddar, Claddagh Bo Irish cheese and many variants of Old Irish cheddar were urged to return the products.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that symptoms caused by listeria could be similar to flu and include a high temperature, muscle aches and diarrhoea.

Symptoms of listeria poisoning can start quickly, within a few hours or days after eating contaminated food. However, in some cases they can take up to three months to show.

Those most vulnerable to getting sick include the very young, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.