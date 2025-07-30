Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with murdering woman who was found dead in house

Courtney Angus, 21, was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street, Batley, on Saturday.

Katie Dickinson
Wednesday 30 July 2025 05:39 EDT
West Yorkshire Police said Michael Moore, 37, of Norfolk Street, Batley, has been charged with murder (Alamy/PA)
West Yorkshire Police said Michael Moore, 37, of Norfolk Street, Batley, has been charged with murder (Alamy/PA)

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire.

Courtney Angus, 21, was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street in Batley on Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in nearby Dewsbury at 9.20pm.

They arrested a man, who told officers about a woman who he believed to be dead inside a house in Norfolk Street.

A knife was seized at the scene, police said.

Officers attended the address in Batley and found Ms Angus, from Dewsbury.

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said Michael Moore, 37, of Norfolk Street, Batley, has been charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Police said these charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

Moore appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody before his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

