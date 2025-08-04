Barry McIlheney was joyously rock ‘n’ roll, memorial service told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former editor of Smash Hits and Empire magazines Barry McIlheney was a leader who was also “joyously rock ‘n’ roll and punk rock”, a memorial service has heard.

The service at St Mark’s in Dundela, Belfast, allowed former friends and colleagues to gather and celebrate the life of the journalist, broadcaster and publisher, who also launched Heat magazine.

Mr McIlheney, originally from Belfast, died in May at the age of 65.

Among those paying tribute at the service on Monday was Mike Edgar, formerly a BBC producer, who said Mr McIlheney had been a “very special man”.

He said: “Barry had an unstoppable passion for music and everyone you could think of in the world of music had respect for him, and rightly so.

“Without Barry I would never have encountered the crazy worlds of Vince Power or The Pogues.

“They all loved him.”

He added: “Barry was a true journalist, someone who exuded confidence at the right time and never missed a good opportunity if it presented itself.

“On one occasion he was live on the radio with me doing a report from a phone box on Carnaby Street in London and as ever feeding in the 10 pence pieces and entertaining us royally.

“Whilst chatting live on-air, Barry looks out the phone box window and spots Depeche Mode walking down Carnaby Street.

“As quick as anything Baz kicks the door of the phone box open and shouts: ‘Hey lads, come and talk to the good people of Northern Ireland on the radio!’ – which unbelievably, they dutifully did.

“There then followed a Guinness Book of Records-style moment with three members of Depeche Mode and Barry stuffed into a phone box for what turned into a great moment of showbiz madness

“Only Barry McIlheney would have the brass neck to carry off same!”

Mr Edgar said McIlheney, despite his success, had always remained passionate about Belfast.

He said: “Like his contemporaries David Hepworth, Mark Ellen or Niall Stokes, Barry might have worn a suit on occasion but no one could ever call him ‘a suit’!

“Barry was a leader, but he was also joyously rock ‘n’ roll and punk rock.”

He added: “He was well read, brave in his work, always curious, never boring, always kind and always impressive.

“Barry was larger than life, he always greeted us with a smile on his face, wearing his big coat with an upturned collar, a cheeky glint in his eye, a smart one-liner up his sleeve, and a well-earned loveable Belfast swagger.”

Delivering the homily at the service, Archbishop of Armagh Rev John McDowell said “the good that Barry did will not be interred with his bones but will live on in your memories forever”.

He said: “Barry never forgot where he came from, but he didn’t talk nonsense about it either.

“It wasn’t everything and it wasn’t nothing.”