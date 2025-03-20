British couple held by Taliban due in Afghan court, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of a British couple detained in Afghanistan has spoken of her fears they may not get a fair trial and of her father’s worsening health as a court appearance looms.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province, in central Afghanistan, in February.

Mrs Reynolds has managed to call her family to say they are expected to appear in court in Kabul on Thursday but they do not know what the charges are against them.

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, is worried they may not get a fair trial as the couple’s interpreter was also arrested and concern is growing over her father’s heart condition and his deteriorating health.

Ms Entwistle, of Daventry, Northamptonshire, told The Guardian newspaper : “Mum is obviously extremely concerned that without a competent interpreter, their case cannot be accurately or fairly represented and (they) will not be able to properly follow or engage in the proceedings, in serious breach of their rights.”

She added: “We remain extremely concerned for dad in particular. Without access to the medication he needs, his continued detention poses a serious risk to his life.”

The couple were arrested by the Taliban alongside an American friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

They are being held separately and had been denied access to each other for the last 10 days, according to Ms Entwistle.

Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes for 18 years and remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan.”