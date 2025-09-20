Elderly British couple detained by Taliban for months finally arrive in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly British couple, Barbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, have arrived back in the UK after being detained without charge for nearly eight months in Afghanistan.

The pair were freed by the Taliban on Friday, having been arrested in February while travelling to their home in Bamyan province.

Pictured smiling on Sky News at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, they had been held in a maximum security prison, enduring long periods of separation.

The couple had lived in Afghanistan for almost two decades, running a training and education organisation.

open image in gallery Qatari and British diplomats, left, pose with the released British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds (Qatar foreign ministry/AP)

Their son Jonathan Reynolds said the family was “thrilled” and “overwhelmed with thankfulness” that the couple had been released and had returned to the UK.

In a statement on Friday, the family said: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude and relief to share that our parents, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been released after seven months and 21 days in detention by the Taliban.

“This is a moment of immense joy for our family, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who played a role in securing their release.”

The family said they wanted to extend their appreciation to the emir of Qatar for his leadership and compassion, and also thanked Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Mirdef Al Qashouti for their “tireless diplomatic efforts and unwavering support throughout this ordeal”.

The statement said: “Their dedication and humanity have made an unforgettable impact on our lives.

“We are also extremely grateful to the UK Government for its commitment and support to our family, including ensuring that our parents had access to essential medication during their detention and upon release.

“We further thank the US government for its support to the US members of our family, and to the UN special rapporteurs for their intervention and support.

“This experience has reminded us of the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation.

“While the road to recovery will be long as our parents regain their health and spend time with their family, today is a day of tremendous joy and relief.

“We are forever grateful to the Qataris for standing with us during this difficult time.

“Thank you for giving us our family back.”

open image in gallery A Qatari official welcomes Barbie and Peter Reynolds to Doha after they were freed in Afghanistan (Najib Jubain/AP)

There were emotional scenes as the couple were reunited with their daughter Sarah Entwistle, when the couple landed in Doha, Qatar, on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to Sky News from Kabul Airport on Friday, Mrs Reynolds said when asked if the couple would return to Afghanistan again in the future: “If we can, we are Afghan citizens.”

The Taliban have never explained what prompted the couple’s detention.

A spokesman at the Taliban government’s foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on X the couple had “violated Afghan law” and were released from prison on Friday after a court hearing.

He did not say what law the couple were accused of breaking.