Rob Reiner’s son charged with two counts of murder

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the deaths of his parents, actor and director Rob and his photographer wife, Michele.

Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman said no decision had been made on whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Their 32-year-old son was arrested a few hours later, around 14 miles from the scene and taken into custody.

He is being held without bail.

He has not entered a plea and did not appear in court on Tuesday as expected because of unspecified health reasons, according to his lawyer Alan Jackson.

He is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Mr Hochman said: “Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice.

“He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.

“These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility parole or the death penalty.”

He added: “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved.”

Reiner has long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood and his work includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

Nick worked with his father on the 2016 film Being Charlie, which was loosely inspired by Nick’s experience of addiction and attending rehab.

The film, which he co-wrote, was directed by Rob and follows the son of a US governor, Charlie, played by Nick Robinson, as he battles with drug abuse.

In an interview with US publication People Magazine, Nick explained that the film was not about him; however, parts of the story he had experienced himself including going to rehab throughout his teenage years and his own experiences of homelessness and spending “weeks” on the streets for refusing to return to a rehab facility.

A group of the Reiners’ friends, including actors Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, Martin Short and Larry David, as well as director Barry Levinson, released a statement describing them as “a special force together – dynamic, unselfish and inspiring”.

The statement, released to The Associated Press, said: “Rob was a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner.

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens.

“To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

Other tributes have poured in for the couple, including from former US president Barack Obama, former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and singer Sir Elton John, who featured in the sequel to his 1984 mockumentary film Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, released in September this year.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has said she and her husband Barack were meant to see the couple the night they were killed.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ms Obama said: “We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night.

“Let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

Her comments come after US President Donald Trump criticised the Reiners and alleged that their deaths were politically motivated.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested Rob and Michele Reiner died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump derangement syndrome”.