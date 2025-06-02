Hand-painted Captain Scarlet titles and Banksy work among auction items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hand-painted Captain Scarlet And The Mysterons end title and an artwork from Banksy are among items being auctioned.

The sale features more than 430 examples of music, animation, comics and gaming memorabilia as well as contemporary and street art pieces.

The piece by illustrator Ronald Embleton accompanied the final credits of Captain Scarlet, the puppet-based series similar to Thunderbirds and also created by the animation duo Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.

The image of the “indestructible” hero, which shows Scarlet diving as inflammable barrels explode, was held in a private collection for more than 20 years, before becoming part of the auction by Propstore.

It is estimated at £22,000 to £44,000.

Also in the sale is graffiti artist Og Slick’s Money Mouse sculpture, which has an estimate of between £14,000 and £28,000, and a circular artwork bearing a black, white and red face by Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp that could go for £3,000 to £6,000.

The Banksy work is a Di-Faced Tenner, which features Diana, Princess of Wales. That is listed at between £500 and £1,000 with 100% of the wining bid going to development agency Unicef.

Music memorabilia includes a Noel Gallagher-signed Fender Acoustasonic guitar, which also has proceeds going to Unicef, with an estimate of £5,000 to £10,000, as well as a Tupac autograph and a framed Dark Side Of The Moon album cover print by Storm Thorgerson that could both go for between £4,000 and £8,000 each.

There are also £8,000 to £16,000-listed prints from 1951 science fiction movie The Day The Earth Stood Still, and a royal charity premiere for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back that took place in 1980.

The Empire Day Is May 20 poster, featuring Darth Vader, was designed by Ralph McQuarrie.

It references the original UK Empire Day of Queen Victoria’s birthday in May. In 1958, Empire Day was changed to Commonwealth Day, and took place on March 11 this year.

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our Pop Culture Auction – a dynamic new auction to add to Propstore’s calendar that pulls together multiple categories of influential work across music, animation, poster design, contemporary art and more.

“Whether you’re an experienced collector or exploring for the first time, the auction offers a wide range of unique and significant pieces, some of which are coming to market for the first time.”

Online bidding opens on June 3, before the auction takes place on July 2.