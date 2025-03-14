Banksy to interview ‘UK’s most imprisoned graffiti writer’ for Big Issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banksy is to interview “the UK’s most imprisoned graffiti writer” for a special edition of the Big Issue.

The issue will be taken over from cover to cover by graffiti writer 10Foot and will also feature an Irish language poem from rap trio Kneecap.

In the magazine, Banksy will interview Tox, who has been dubbed the country’s “most imprisoned” graffiti writer, having claimed to have been arrested more than 40 times.

In 2011, Tox was jailed after admitting to spraying his tag for more than 10 years, and prosecutors referred to him as “no Banksy”, which inspired Banksy to paint his Child Blowing Bubbles work in Camden, which featured Tox’s tag.

Tox, whose real name is Daniel Halpin, is best known for spraying his basic tag on the London Underground network.

Banksy’s appearance in the magazine comes after the artist’s animal-themed collection was sprayed in the capital last year, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Paul McNamee, UK editor of the Big Issue, said: “This is a unique and landmark edition of Big Issue.

“Never before have we had all pages given over to one guest editor – all editorial and all advertising.

“But 10Foot is a unique individual. It says much for his thinking and approach that he can bring in Banksy – one of the most famous names on the planet – and give him the same billing as a local London Indian restaurant.

“Working on this with 10Foot, helping him realise his vision, hearing from his peers and those he admires, seeing his ongoing quest to genuinely challenge received notions of how things should be, has been a remarkable process.

“Big Issue has never looked like this or read like this before. I hope everybody enjoys it.

“Buy it from your local vendor – or if you can’t reach a vendor, buy it online through the Big Issue Shop and you’ll be supporting the work Big Issue does every day across Britain.”

It comes as 10Foot prepares to launch Long Dark Tunnel, a top secret London exhibition featuring his work and that of Tox and Fume, with its location being revealed on March 21.

Speaking about taking over the magazine, the artist said: “I can’t believe it. A mainstream magazine has let me turn an entire issue into an anarchist zine. I feel like Long John Silver at the helm of a cruise ship.

“Expect the proper famous, the street famous, people who mind their own, prison educators, community radio stations, organic gardeners, artists and no corporate paid adverts.

“I’ve given all the space to people who do great work and don’t get recognised.

“London is not dead, however hard the system tries to strangle it.

“I hope the vendors come up hard from this and I hope everyone goes to see the 10Foot Tox25 Fume show – it’s so far from a bunch of pictures in a white room, it’s emotional and messy and is the culmination of decades and decades of underground artwork.”

At the exhibition’s opening night, an exclusive 10Foot, Tox25 and Fume DDS limited edition print will be on sale, with all proceeds going to the Big Issue.

Also featuring in the issue will be a short story by writer Jonathan Meades, and contributions from the musician and composer Mica Levi, as well as war reporter and Popular Front founder, Jake Hanrahan.

The 10Foot Big Issue special will go on sale on Monday March 17 across the UK, and can be bought from street vendors or online through the Big Issue Shop.