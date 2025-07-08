Dozens thought about suicide due to Post Office Horizon scandal, report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people contemplated suicide because of their experiences of the Post Office Horizon scandal, an official report has found.

Bankruptcy, divorce and vitriolic abuse from the public were among the other “harrowing” impacts laid bare in a long-awaited report from the inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry chairman, retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, said at least 59 people “contemplated suicide at various points in time” and “attributed this to their experiences with Horizon and/or the Post Office”.

He described it as a “common experience” among both people who were prosecuted and those who were not and said 10 of the 59 had attempted to take their own lives, some on more than one occasion.

His report said the families of six former postmasters and seven others who were not postmasters claimed they had taken their own lives “as a consequence of Horizon showing an illusory shortfall in branch accounts”.

Sir Wyn said it was a “real possibility” the 13 had died as a result of their experiences of the scandal.

He said: “I should stress that whilst I cannot make a definitive finding that there is a causal connection between the deaths of all 13 persons and Horizon, I do not rule it out as a real possibility.

“It is also possible that more than 13 persons, as indicated by the Post Office in response to the inquiry’s requests in March 2025, died by suicide but that some deaths have not been reported to the Post Office or the inquiry.”

Martin Griffiths deliberately stepped in front of an oncoming bus on September 23 2013.

He had begun to suffer shortfalls in branch accounts in 2009 and, in the four years which followed, sought assistance from the IT helpdesk without success, the report said, adding that he was given notice in July 2013 that his postmaster contract was to be terminated.

A Post Office investigator had advised the Post Office that Mr Griffiths was partly to blame for the loss incurred from a robbery – during which he was injured – at his Hope Farm Post Office branch in Cheshire in May 2013, the report said.

His death, aged 59, “was and remains devastating for his wife, children and other close family”, the report added.

Sir Wyn’s report detailed the range of ways in which the devastating fallout of the scandal affected Post Office workers and their families, from investigations to convictions.

He wrote: “Nearly all the persons interviewed under caution by Post Office investigators will have been in wholly unfamiliar territory and they will have found the experience to be troubling at best and harrowing at worst.”

For those who were jailed “life may have seemed close to unbearable” at times, while others who were convicted but not imprisoned often faced “hostile and abusive behaviour from members of the public in the locality”.

The convicted who gave evidence to the inquiry told of the “psychiatric and psychological problems which dogged them throughout the Post Office’s audit and investigation process, the criminal process and thereafter”.

Sir Wyn said a “significant number” of those prosecuted and convicted said they contemplated self-harm, while 19 people said they had abused alcohol “and attributed this to their experiences with Horizon and/or the Post Office.”

It is thought approximately 1,000 people have been wrongly prosecuted and convicted across the UK between 1999 and 2015, with somewhere between 50 and 60 people prosecuted but not convicted, Sir Wyn said.

Those who were acquitted still faced being “ostracised in their local community”, the report noted.

Postmasters who were suspended or had their contracts terminated “suffered heightened distress and worry” over their loss of business, income and the effects on their family, it added.

If branches closed they “became the object of local hostility and adverse local publicity”.

Many convicted postmasters were declared bankrupt, described by the report as a “complicating factor in a number of claims brought by claimants”.

Some evidence laid out the “catalogue of misfortunes which befell” postmasters and their families.

The report said: “Wives, husbands, children and parents endured very significant suffering in the form of distress, worry and disruption (to home life, in employment and in education).

“In a number of cases relationships with spouses and partners broke down and ended in divorce or separation.”

The report said that on many occasions “immediate family members were forced to endure vitriolic abuse from persons within their local or cultural community”.

Elderly parents had provided financial support using their savings in some cases to help children who were subpostmasters, with the report adding: “Some of those convicted spoke of their immense regret that parents had not lived to see their convictions being quashed.”

The inquiry chairman also paid tribute to the “fortitude and determination” of spouses and other close relatives of those postmasters who died before having their convictions quashed on appeal.