‘Delicate balance’ for UK housing market as average property price dips by £213

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “delicate balance” was seen in the housing market in February, with the average property price dipping by £213 month-on-month, according to an index.

Property values fell by 0.1% on a monthly basis, taking the average house price in February to £298,602.

Annual house price growth remained at 2.9%, which was unchanged from January.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: “February’s figures highlight the delicate balance within the UK housing market.

“While there’s been talk of a last minute rush on new mortgages ahead of the changes to stamp duty, inevitably we’ve seen some of the demand that was brought forward start to fade as the April deadline ticks closer, given the time needed to complete a purchase.”

From April, stamp duty discounts will become less generous for some home buyers. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Ms Bryden added: “While house price growth has slowed overall, market activity remains strong and comparable to pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating a resilience amongst buyers that’s been evident in the face of higher borrowing costs.

“While those affordability challenges persist, the ongoing shortage of housing supply coupled with sustained demand suggests property prices will continue to rise this year, albeit at a more measured pace compared to last year.”

Andrew Montlake, chief executive of Coreco Mortgage Brokers said: “There is no shortage of economic headwinds facing the property market, and affordability is a constant challenge for many buyers, but it remains as hardy as ever.”

He added: “The hope is that the rise in inflation is brief and that the (Bank of England) base rate can be brought down sooner rather than later.

“Another rate cut or two this year would be a massive tonic for bricks and mortar.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite a rush to complete ahead of the stamp duty increase in April, supply outpaced demand in the first two months of this year, which kept downwards pressure on house prices.”

He added: “We expect low single-digit house price growth this year but the outlook is changeable.”

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “As the stamp duty deadline edges nearer, we expect a rush to complete from those in the process of buying a home, particularly from affordability-stretched first-time buyers eager to avoid unnecessarily parting with thousands of extra pounds.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “Despite higher-than-expected CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation, the Bank of England cut the base rate to 4.5% in early February, prompting several major banks to follow suit.

“This comes as a welcome relief after fixed-rate mortgage rates rose in early 2025, with some lenders reversing the cuts made in late 2024 following gilt yield spikes. Now, this trend appears to be shifting, with the lowest fixed-rate mortgages dipping below 4% for the first time in months as competition among lenders intensifies.

Holly Tomlinson, financial planner at wealth manager Quilter said: “Affordability remains stretched, and economic uncertainty, both domestic and global, continues to weigh on sentiment.”

She continued: “The housing market has been banking on rate cuts this year, but if inflation stays sticky borrowing costs could stay higher for longer, slowing house price growth or even pushing prices down in real terms.

“The next few months will be crucial in setting the direction of the housing market. If inflation can be controlled and the Bank of England presses ahead with rate cuts, the housing market could see renewed momentum.

“However, persistent inflation, higher mortgage rates, and global trade tensions could dampen demand and keep price growth subdued.”

Babek Ismayil, founder and chief executive of homebuying platform OneDome, said: “There’s a race against the clock driving the market at the moment, with home buyers battling to beat the stamp duty deadline.”

Yopa chief Verona Frankish said: “The UK property market has continued to stand strong, with house prices remaining higher than this time last year, driven in part by the rush to beat the stamp duty deadline at the end of this month.”

Jonathan Samuels, chief executive of Octane Capital, said: “The Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates so early in the year has helped to boost property market sentiment.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Swap rates have been declining slowly, enabling several lenders including Nationwide and Barclays to reintroduce those psychologically-important sub-4% mortgages.

“However, the market remains jittery and with swaps jumping again over the past couple of days, wiping out much of the recent declines, the cheapest deals may not hang around for long.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “In February, the property market saw a higher volume of inquiries from parents who are looking for a property in catchment areas of highly-rated state schools. This resulted in larger family homes attracting interest from multiple buyers.

“With the introduction of sub-4% mortgages, we also witnessed growing buyer confidence amongst second steppers and, despite to the looming changes to stamp duty, still registered a number of first-time buyers who are eager to get on the property ladder.”

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “This slight drop in house prices signals that demand may be easing. As the April deadline approaches and tax changes take effect, some buyers could hold off on purchases, potentially leading to further price adjustments.”

Here are average house prices in February, followed by the annual increase, according to Halifax (the regional annual change figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data):

East Midlands, £246,919, 3.4%

Eastern England, £337,466, 2.2%

London, £545,183, 1.6%

North East, £176,621, 2.9%

North West, £240,328, 3.9%

Northern Ireland, £205,784, 5.9%

Scotland, £213,014, 3.8%

South East, £393,717, 2.2%

South West, £306,206, 2.0%

Wales, £226,811, 2.8%

West Midlands, £262,111, 2.8%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £216,130, 4.1%