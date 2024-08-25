‘Iberian blast’ to bring warmer weather to UK after festival washouts

Support truly

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the UK before autumn as the high winds and rain of Storm Lilian make way for an “Iberian blast”.

Swathes of central Spain, like Seville, are sweltering under temperatures that have been touching close to 40C - and soon the hot air from the Iberian Peninsula will be moving northwards.

As Storm Lilian dies down, the bank holiday in the UK has been mixed with showers drifting into western coastal regions and rain arriving into the northwest for evening.

The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday ( Met Office )

Elsewhere it will be dry and breezy with patchy cloud and bright or sunny spells.

But the hot air from Iberia is expected to travel north and will come to parts of southern England on Wednesday, August 28, with temperatures reaching 28C.

BBC Weather says temperatures in London are forecast to reach at least 26C for over a week between Wednesday August 28 and September 4.

It follows several days in which The Met Office said there had been “a taste of autumn” with temperatures falling widely into single figures overnight on Saturday.

Following the bank holiday weekend for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, warmer conditions will develop during next week in central and eastern areas, with the possibility of some hot weather for a time, said forecasters.

Kite surfers enjoy the windy conditions on the sea at Camber Sands in East Sussex ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

There may also be another spell of heavy and persistent rain in some north-western areas on Tuesday.

The weather comes as Storm Lilian, which brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales and travel disruption, left behind some scattered downpours in northern and western areas.

Two stages at Leeds Festival were shut due to high wind ( @decomcfc/PA Wire )

On Friday evening, Leeds Festival organisers confirmed the BBC Radio 1 stage and the brand-new Aux stage would not reopen for scheduled performances on Saturday or Sunday, which were expected to feature stars including Jorja Smith, Teddy Swims, and The Wombats.

The decision came as “mother nature has played her part”, they said.