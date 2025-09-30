Rape of woman by group in churchyard ‘not linked to migrant accommodation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is currently no information linking the rape of a woman by a group of men in a Banbury churchyard to migrant accommodation, police have said as they warned against public speculation.

The woman, in her 30s, was raped in the churchyard of St Mary’s and the surrounding area of the Oxfordshire town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

One of the offenders is reportedly a white man, the force said on Monday morning.

Police added that evening: “We are aware of speculation circulating regarding the possible ethnic background or origin of the individuals connected to this incident.

“At this stage, we have no further verified description of those involved, and any assumptions being made are unfounded and unhelpful to the investigation.”

They added: “We can confirm there is no information at this stage to link this investigation to migrant accommodation.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation.”

Officers previously appealed for a woman who tried to stop the attack to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders.

“We are supporting the victim with specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning, therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police with the reference number 43250495078.