William meets Estonian president as UK aims to bolster ties with Baltic nation

The Prince of Wales shook hands with Estonia’s President Alar Karis as he began a two-day visit to the Baltic state to bolster the UK’s ties with the nation.

William posed with Mr Karis outside his presidential office in the capital Tallinn before talks between the two men who are likely to discuss UK-Estonian ties and the situation in the region.

The future King also met a small group of kindergarten age children nearby waving union flags and bent down to talk to them for a few moments before heading into the building.

The meeting is another example of the prince’s growing world stature, deploying the monarchy’s soft power to reaffirm the UK’s relationships with its allies.

Britain and Estonia have fought together during the Afghanistan conflict, share similar goals in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and are Nato allies, with the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment of around 900 service personnel based in Estonia.

Estonians have an affinity with UK music and culture, with many in their 40s and 50s growing up with British TV, and school children are taught about the Royal Navy’s support for the Baltic state’s successful fight for independence immediately after the First World War.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “This will be an important meeting for the prince to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Estonia.

“The meeting also allows His Royal Highness the opportunity to applaud Estonia’s strong support for Ukraine since the conflict with Russia.

“It is also yet another example of the Prince of Wales representing the United Kingdom at the highest level on the global stage.”

William’s trip is being made predominately in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment who are taking over Nato defence duties in the country from The Royal Dragoon Guards.

The visit comes as Europe’s major nations including the UK prepare to step up spending on their armed forces in response to the changing world order ushered in by US President Donald Trump.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year long invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation appear increasingly concerned.