Absence rates spike at schools closest to Ballymena disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Absence rates at schools closest to the epicentre of the disorder in Ballymena have spiked amid the violence, the Stormont Education Minister has said.

Paul Givan said 84 newcomer children at Harryville Primary School have not been attending, while attendance is at around 65% at St Patrick’s College.

The Assembly also heard on Monday that the Housing Executive provided emergency temporary accommodation for 16 households in Mid and East Antrim, as well as advice for 50 households as a result of the unrest.

Violent scenes broke out in Ballymena last Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at the weekend.

Following a peaceful protest, there were attacks on the homes of some residents – as well as rioting.

Mr Givan was speaking during questions for his department in the Assembly on Monday, in response to being asked by Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole what is being done for children caught up in the disorder.

Mr Givan said is it “outrageous” that over the last week children have been coming into school traumatised as a result of what has been happening.

“Alarmingly, we’re also dealing with some children who engaged in the rioting and attacked some of the houses of the very children in their class,” he said.

“So this is an appalling situation, one which is complicated and requires intervention.

“My team have been engaged with a number of schools as a result of the picture that we have had to deal with. We have engaged the emotional wellbeing unit within the Education Authority, the intercultural services and try and provide support for these schools.”

He said Harryville Primary School and St Patrick’s Primary School in Ballymena had seen absence at half of the school.

“That is a clear problem, but it’s also complicated by the fact that we are dealing with children in both schools that were engaged in this trouble and children in both schools that were the victims of that trouble, and it’s one that does require concerted effort, and to assure the member I and my team are very much engaged in trying to provide that support,” he said.

He added: “I’ve been hugely impressed as I go around schools where I see the many different newcomers within controlled schools, Catholic maintained schools, integrated schools, and the work that goes on by the school leaders and the teachers to ensure that there is an inclusive environment where diversity is respected and indeed celebrated.

“Our schools have often been the safe haven within their communities where outside of the school walls, there have been challenges.

“What has happened in a number of these schools I find particularly alarming, and that is why there needs to be support and my team at senior levels have been engaging in respect all of this.

“I take a very simple view – there is a time and a place to debate immigration policy, but whenever you are in Northern Ireland, and particularly whenever you are a child in Northern Ireland from whatever background, you have to be treated with respect, you have to be supported, and you need to be protected, and that has not been the case over the past week, and that is wrong, and I absolutely condemn what has happened in respect of these particular issues.

“I will do all that I can to support those within our school environments that need that support.”

Mr Givan went on to say that his own family supported a family from Ukraine, with three children staying with his parents in Co Armagh.

“They went to schools that went out of their way to make them feel welcome, and they regard Northern Ireland as their home and they will be here for many years to come, and they should be welcome here in Northern Ireland,” he added.