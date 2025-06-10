PSNI use water cannon in Ballymena after petrol bombs thrown at officers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder for a second night in Ballymena, as petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at officers.

Riot police were deployed around the Clonavon Terrace area on Tuesday night as hundreds of people gathered in the Co Antrim town.

PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads while riot police wearing armour and carrying shields also responded to the disorder.

Some protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police, including fireworks, glass bottles and pieces of metal.

A car was set on fire near a car wash and tyre centre as part of a number of blazes started by protesters.

Police fired plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Multiple house windows were smashed during the unrest and the clothing of at least one protester caught fire during the disorder.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.

Repeatedly using water cannons, PSNI – accompanied by dog units – moved protesters away from Clonavon Terace towards the junction of Bridge Street and North Street near a mural of King William.

Some homes in the area displayed signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

It comes after violent disorder on Monday, following an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

A number of homes and police vehicles were damaged during the riotous behaviour.

The scenes of violence in Ballymena, which left 15 police injured on Monday, were described as “racist thuggery” by a senior officer.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the force had a significant operation in place over the coming days.

He said: “We are actively working to identify those responsible for last night’s racially motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice.

“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with riotous behaviour after being arrested during disorder in Ballymena on Monday night.

The man, who is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 3, has also been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police.

Mr Henderson said other arrests are expected following the examination of video footage.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman described the events which saw police and ethnic minorities targeted as “very concerning”.

In Clonavon Terrace, several houses had their windows smashed and two which suffered significant smoke damage remained sealed off on Tuesday.

The violence flared following an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the town at the weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said it had made a third arrest in connection with the incident and reiterated a public appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the PSNI’s public protection branch said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Monday June 9.

“He has been unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.”

Mr Henderson said the attacks should be “loudly condemned by all right-thinking people”.

“Any attempt to justify or explain it as something else is misplaced,” he said at a press conference at Ballymena police station earlier on Tuesday.

He said members of the minority ethnic community “felt fear” and there will be a significant policing operation in the town in the coming days to reassure the community.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s disorder to reflect long and hard about their actions, they will have consequences,” he said.

Mr Henderson said that police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI in the wake of the Ballymena disorder.

As part of ongoing inquiries, police are also investigating a report of arson at the Tobar Park area of Cullybackey in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after 12.20am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a vehicle in the area which set it alight.

Damage was caused to a nearby property, with a woman and two children inside.

Downing Street said there could be no justification for the violence in Ballymena.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The disorder we saw in Ballymena is very concerning.

“Obviously, the reports of sexual assault in the area are extremely distressing, but there is no justification for attacks on police officers while they continue to protect local communities.

“PSNI and the justice system must be allowed to carry out their jobs and our thoughts are with the victims of the assault as well as the police officers who were injured.”