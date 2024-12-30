Warning over baby slings after six-week-old died during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A coroner has issued a warning about the dangers of baby slings after a six-week-old boy died during “hands-free” breastfeeding.

James Alderman, known as Jimmy, was generally well apart from a light cold when he was being breastfed inside a sling worn by his mother as she moved around the house.

The sling was being worn snugly, not tightly, and she could see his face when she looked down, an inquest into his death heard.

After five minutes he collapsed. Sadly, despite immediate attempts to resuscitate him, he died in hospital three days later on 11 October 2023.

The inquest found his airways had been obstructed as he was too far down the sling.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths report, a coroner warned there is not enough information for parents on how to position young babies safely in such carriers.

“There is insufficient information available from any source to inform parents of safe positioning of young babies within carriers and in particular in relation to breastfeeding,” said senior coroner for west London Lydia Brown.

She added there is “very little” safety information about baby slings available to parents despite a “significant increase” in their use over recent years.

The so-called “baby-wearing” phenomenon is believed by some to help bonding between mother and baby because of their close proximity.

The coroner said there appeared to be “no advice that breastfeeding hands-free a young baby is unsafe due to the risk of suffocation” and called for industry standards promoting the safe use of slings.

“There appeared to be no helpful visual images of ‘safe’ versus ‘unsafe’ sling/carrier postures,” she said, adding that “the NHS available literature provides no guidance or advice”.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths.”

Copies of the coroner’s Prevention of Future Deaths Report were sent to sling manufacturer Beco, as well as the NHS and the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Lullaby Trust, a charity providing expert advice on safer sleep for babies, said the risk appears to be greatest “when a baby’s airway is obstructed either by their chin resting on their chest or their mouth and nose being covered by a parent’s skin or clothing”.

“The safest baby carrier to use will keep the infant firmly in an upright position where a parent can always see their baby’s face, and ensure their airways are free.”