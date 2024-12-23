Mystery remains over death of baby found in a field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The cause of death of a baby found in a field is still unknown a month after she was discovered, police have said.

The infant, named as Ava, was found by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday November 20.

On Monday, Greater Manchester Police said her cause of death remained “unascertained”, but all possible lines of inquiry were being followed and officers were awaiting results from several specialist tests.

The force has delivered more than 1,000 flyers appealing for information within the community.

Tributes and gifts left at the scene by the public have been distributed to charities and care homes, a spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “The tributes to Baby Ava have now made their way to their forever homes, and we would like to thank the community who have come together and shown immense support for her and our officers who are investigating this case.

“We are still committed to establishing who Ava’s mum is and the full circumstances that led to her and Ava being separated.

“Our determination to get answers for Ava is unrelenting and will continue throughout the festive period and beyond.

“We ask anyone who may have information which could help us, no matter how small, to come forward to us, as this may provide the key to unlocking the investigation.”

The child was found in the field, close to a road layby near warehouses and not far from two junctions of the M61 motorway, north west of Manchester.

Following the discovery, police appealed to her mother to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or 0161 856 2027, quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP24S90-PO1