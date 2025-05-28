B&Q apologises after cabinet described as ‘easy to assemble, even if you’re a girl’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

B&Q was forced to apologise after it advertised a storage unit as easy to assemble “even if you are a girl”, according to reports.

The DIY shop listed a flatpack bamboo bathroom shelf on its website with the information: "Easy to assemble the cabinet even if you’re a girl,” The Sun reported.

It said the “inappropriate” remark had come from a third-party seller and apologised for any offence caused.

“Tall storage cabinet is perfect for saving space, slim design to fit in almost any corner,” the production information read.

“Three shelves provide plenty of storage to keep essentials organised and neat, and the cabinet door provides added privacy. Easy to assemble the cabinet even if you’re a girl.”

open image in gallery The DIY giant apologised after advertising a bathroom cabinet as easy to build ‘even if you are a girl’ ( Getty Images )

It comes after the DIY shop launched a “Do The Lift Thing” campaign to “showcase tradeswomen breaking down barriers”.

The project wanted to “highlight the new movement of women in trades, while spotlighting the barriers preventing more girls and women entering the field”.

Supply and Logistics Director Amelie Gallichan-Todd said at the time of the launch: “With only two per cent of trade professionals being women, B&Q is committed to tackling this and has pledged £1m to fund trade apprentices across a variety of sectors, including carpentry, plumbing, painting and decorating.

“By showcasing successful women in these roles, we hope to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in trades, challenging stereotypes and changing perceptions.”

In the introduction to a “gender pay gap report” last year, B&Q said: “We're proud of the progress we're making. This is supported by 44 per cent of our management roles being occupied by women.”

A B&Q spokesperson said: “We apologise for any offence caused by this inappropriate description of a product offered by a third-party seller. This listing has now been removed.”