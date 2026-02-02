MP Dan Norris further arrested over sex offence allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent MP Dan Norris has been further arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism and upskirting, it is understood.

Norris, 66, had been suspended by the Labour Party and had the whip in the House of Commons removed last year after his original arrest on suspicion of historical child sex offences.

Avon and Somerset Police began investigating a man in his 60s in December 2024.

He was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction and misconduct in public office.

The man has now been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, and voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “We are no longer actively investigating any sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation is continuing.

“All offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.

“Investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex and as a result it can take a significant amount of time for inquiries to be completed.

“We are keeping victims updated on any developments and we will continue to give access to any support they may need.”

The man, who police have not named, remains on conditional bail.

Norris was elected as MP for North East Somerset and Hanham at the 2024 general election, beating well-known Conservative former cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He was also the directly elected mayor of the West of England from 2021 to 2025, and stepped down after his election to Parliament.

Norris had previously been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010, representing the seat of Wansdyke, which covers much of the seat he now serves.

He was a junior minister under Gordon Brown and an assistant whip under Sir Tony Blair.

After his arrest he stepped down as chairman of the animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports.