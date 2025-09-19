Why autumn leaves will be even more spectacular this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Autumn is known for its stunning display of orange and red hues, and this year the leaves could be more vibrant than ever.

Sunnier summers have led to trees producing more sugar in their leaves, which will lead to more vivid and eye-catching colours, according to experts at Forestry England.

The picturesque autumn leaves can be spotted from mid-September to November in some parts of the UK during the cosiest time of the year.

As the days gradually get darker quicker, the lack of sunlight reduces a plant’s production of chlorophyll - the chemical responsible for giving leaves a green pigment - which in turn leaves behind beautiful yellow, red and orange shades.

open image in gallery The autumn colours could be spectacular ( Associated Press )

Yet as we experienced record-breaking heatwaves and temperatures soared this summer, trees were able to produce a higher sugar concentration than average, which produces a chemical named anthocyanin, creating a richer red pigment.

The Met Office reported that summer 2025 was the hottest on record due to climate change. While these stark changes in weather pose a number of challenges, they can cause trees to transform into brighter colours during the autumn.

Forestry England explained that “if we continue to experience warm days and cool, dry nights in September, we could see one of the most flamboyant autumn displays in recent years”.

Andrew Smith, director of Forestry England’s Westonbirt, the National Arboretum, said: "We've had a very warm and sunny summer, and that helps trees build up the sugars in their leaves that create those amazing autumn colours.”

open image in gallery Sunnier summers have led to trees producing more sugar in their leaves ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

He added: “The cooler nights and shorter days on the way will trigger the change, and we're expecting a really beautiful display this year.

“Autumn is a fantastic time to get outside and reconnect with nature. The nation’s forests are already starting to change, and with such promising conditions, we're expecting a colourful show from September right through to November."

But Kevin Martin, head of tree collections at Kew Gardens, told the BBC: "We may not see the spectacular display when all trees change colour at once, as some trees have already changed and shed their leaves.”

In response to the stress of drought, some trees such as horse chestnuts have already turned brown and dropped in what experts call a “false autumn”.

However, some trees at Kew Gardens have started to regrow temporarily in response to recent rainfall, in time for the real autumn season changes to come.