Government should ban phones in schools to alleviate pressures – union leader

The Government should introduce a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools to alleviate the pressure on parents, teachers and headteachers, the leader of the largest education union in the UK has said

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), warned that children have access to “hardcore pornography” on their phones which is “damaging” to both boys and girls.

Schools in England were given non-statutory guidance under the former Conservative government in February last year intended to stop the use of phones during the school day.

A survey of more than 15,000 schools in England by the Children’s Commissioner suggests that the vast majority already have policies in place that restrict the use of mobile phones during the school day.

Publishing the new survey data on Thursday, Dame Rachel de Souza said banning mobile phones should be a headteacher’s choice rather than “a direction imposed nationally by the government”.

But Mr Kebede said it was his “personal view” that the Labour Government should take a stronger stance on restricting mobile phone use in schools.

His comments came ahead of a debate on men’s violence against women and girls at the NEU’s annual conference in Harrogate in Yorkshire next week.

The motion, due to be debated on Tuesday, calls on the union to do even more work to challenge sexism, sexual harassment and misogyny.

Speaking to the media ahead of the debate, Mr Kebede said a national conversation about mobile phone use, online harm and the “damaging impact” it has on young people is much needed.

Mr Kebede told the PA news agency: “My personal view is I would support a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools.

“I think it would alleviate pressure from school leaders, teachers, but also parents.”

An amendment to the motion, tabled by the NEU executive, suggests that the rise of “unregulated” social media has led to violent pornography becoming accessible to young children and it adds that online spaces are playing a “significant role in the rise of misogynistic attitudes”.

The amendment suggests social media companies should be “held accountable” for influencing how young people learn and feel about relationships, and for “normalising” violent attitudes about women.

Mr Kebede said: “The average 12-year-old has access to the most hardcore pornography on their mobile phone and that is incredibly damaging to the wellbeing of young boys and their perceptions of women, girls, sex and relationships.”

He added that the country “should look towards Australia” where the senate has passed a social media ban for children under 16.

The NEU leader called for social media companies to be regulated in a similar way to tobacco companies due to their harm to children’s mental health.

His comments come as the television drama Adolescence, which examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, has prompted a national conversation about online safety.

Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said there was no “simple solution” to stop boys from being dragged into a “whirlpool” of misogyny as he hosted creators of the Netflix drama at Downing Street.

Netflix has said it will make the series free to stream for all secondary schools across the UK.

David Wilson, deputy general secretary of the NEU, said the TV drama had struck a chord with teachers.

Speaking ahead of the union’s annual conference, he said: “The issue of misogyny in schools is a grave concern to members and a growing concern over the last few years.”

Last month, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch questioned why the Government opposed a Tory amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to require schools to ban the use of phones.

In response, Sir Keir described the proposal as “completely unnecessary” as he claimed “almost every school” already bans phones.

Last month, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she had tasked officials with exploring how to “more effectively monitor” what is happening in schools in England around the use of smartphones.

In a speech to school and college leaders in Liverpool in March, Ms Phillipson said: “The Government’s position is clear, you have our full backing in ridding our classrooms of the disruption of phones.”

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said it was “not too late” for Sir Keir to change his mind about her party’s proposal.

“The evidence of the damage smartphones and social media are having on children’s education and mental health is undeniable,” she said.

“The Department for Education’s own research showing phones disrupt nearly half of GCSE classes every day. That’s why the PM was wrong to dismiss our proposal to ban smartphones in schools (as) ‘unnecessary’ and a ‘waste of time’.

“Teachers, parents, pupils and now even trade unions want action. It’s not too late for Labour to put politics aside and do the right thing to protect children in schools.”

A Government source said: “Phones are distracting, disruptive and have absolutely no place in classrooms.

“The Children’s Commissioner’s comprehensive evidence shows our approach of backing headteachers to implement bans in their schools is working, the Tories have been chasing headlines with no care for what’s happening on the ground in schools.

“By ramping up monitoring we will ensure every school, and every classroom, is phone free, delivering on our Plan for Change to give our children the best education.”