Trump’s man in London backs Aukus partnership with UK and Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s new ambassador to the UK has used his first public speech to back the Aukus partnership with Britain and Australia.

Warren Stephens highlighted how “vital the US-UK relationship is to our countries and to the world” at an event in Parliament attended by Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Stephens said the Aukus partnership, which is developing a new fleet of nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines for the UK and Australia, would help maintain a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The ambassador’s decision to make his first public address in support of the project is symbolically important, given it is a legacy of Joe Biden’s term in the White House.

The alliance, which also covers collaboration on other advanced technologies, is seen as an attempt to counter the influence of China in the region.

Mr Stephens said Aukus was based on “peace, security and prosperity”.

“Those three ideas lie at the heart of our partnership promoting peace by developing our technologies and deterring our adversaries, bolstering security by training and trading together to fend off threats from cyber attacks to submarines and boosting prosperity by maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while creating jobs and investment from Brisbane to Barrow and to Newport News.”

He said Aukus was a “partnership built on trust, and the United States is proud to stand alongside Britain and Australia, two of our closest allies, as we deepen our collaboration to respond to a changing world”.

Mr Stephens also highlighted the economic opportunities from the project: “Government works best when we get out of the way and let our businesses innovate, compete and collaborate to improve people’s lives.

“President Trump and I know this to be true, as it has been repeatedly proven throughout history. That fact is built into the Aukus partnership, which sees great American, British and Australian companies innovating and investing to maintain our critical technological edge.”

The Prime Minister told the event in the House of Lords, organised by the all-party parliamentary group on Aukus, that “when we talk about security and stability, we mean it – in the Indo-Pacific and here at home”.

He said Aukus was already creating thousands of jobs in Barrow, where the submarines will be built and Derby, where Rolls-Royce produces the nuclear reactors to power the boats.

“This is transformational, an investment in our collective security and a reminder today, and every day of the service out there, of people who are risking their lives to keep us safe,” Sir Keir said.

Australia’s high commissioner Stephen Smith told the event: “What underpins economic growth is, of course, security and the Aukus trilateral partnership is, at its very heart, ensuring we continue to have peace and security, not just in the Indo-Pacific, but in the Euro-Atlantic as well.”