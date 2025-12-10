John Healey: ‘Full steam ahead’ for Aukus partnership following US talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is “all in” on overcoming barriers to fully implementing the Aukus security partnership with the United States and Australia, John Healey has said following positive talks in the US.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said all three countries had committed to delivering the agreement after the Defence Secretary met US secretary of war Pete Hegseth and Australian defence minister Richard Marles at the Pentagon.

Aukus was formed in 2021 to deepen co-operation on security and defence, with a focus on helping Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and developing advanced military technologies.

The US recently concluded a review of the Aukus agreement aimed at ensuring “its long-term success” and “alignment with the President’s ‘America First’ agenda”, raising doubts about the future of the partnership.

But Wednesday’s meeting “marked a decisive shift towards delivery for submarine development and turning advanced military technology projects into frontline warfighting capabilities under Pillar II”, the MoD said.

Mr Healey added: “This is full steam ahead for Aukus. Our reviews are done. Now, we deliver.

“In this new era of threat, with adversaries who are increasingly cooperating, business as usual is not an option.

“Aukus is too significant and the stakes are too high for it to be allowed to drift. Our driving focus now is overcoming any barriers to delivery. And the UK is all in.

“With billions being invested in UK infrastructure, this programme demonstrates defence as an engine for growth – boosting our shared security, keeping our people safe and creating good jobs across our three nations.”

The UK is “backing this commitment with action” by investing £6 billion in critical infrastructure at Barrow and Derby, which will enable the construction of a new Aukus submarine every 18 months, the MoD said.

The SSN-Aukus has been described as likely to become the most powerful attack submarine ever operated by the Royal Navy.

Speaking in Washington DC alongside his US and Australian counterparts, Defence Secretary Mr Healey described it as “the most-powerful, most-feared attack submarine the world has ever seen, the apex predator of the seas”.

The partnership is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs across the UK supply chain.

The MoD said the economic benefit is already being felt, with more than 3,000 jobs across key UK sites created since July 2024, and 4,400 construction roles expected over the coming years.

The partnership will also expand Britain’s submarine fleet with up to 12 attack boats, with “continuous production delivering a new submarine every 18 months”.