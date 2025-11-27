Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Number of migrants in asylum seeker hotels rises despite Labour pledge to end their use

Bryony Gooch
Thursday 27 November 2025 04:58 EST
The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels rose 13 per cent between June and September, according to new Home Office data.

Data published by the Home Office on Thursday showed there were 36,273 asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels by the end of September. Three months earlier, the figure was 32,041. The latest figure is also up on the same point in September 2024, when there were 35,628 asylum seekers in hotels.

New data shows that the number of asylum seekers in hotels peaked at 56,018 at the end of September 2023 under the Conservatives but fell to a record low of 29,561 at the end of June 2024.

Figures for hotels published by the Home Office on Thursday date back to December 2022.

More follows...

