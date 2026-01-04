A third of married pensioners keep some assets secret from spouses, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost a third (31 per cent) of married people aged 65 and over have kept assets secret from their spouse, a survey indicates. One in seven (14 per cent) of these older individuals admitted to concealing assets worth £50,000 or more, according to research for Co-op Legal Services.

Nearly two-fifths (38 per cent) said they remain married for practical reasons, citing financial convenience and property concerns as major factors preventing separation, with 16 per cent finding it financially easier to stay married. Men manage household finances in the majority (58 per cent) of couples surveyed.

Of those whose spouse handles the money, 10% feel uneasy, 22% worry about coping financially if their partner dies, and 14% say they feel anxious because they do not know how much money they have.

As well as financial imbalances, there were also some domestic imbalances in the survey. Among retired couples, 15% of men said they do the majority of household chores, as did 49% of women.

Financial circumstances varied widely among the older couples surveyed, with a quarter (26%) having less than £10,000 in combined savings, while more than one in 10 (12%) said they own property valued at £500,000 or more.

Around a quarter (24%) of people surveyed believe that after 65, it is “too late” to divorce, although 12% of people said they had considered divorce.

The post-Christmas period of early January is often considered a time when problems in marriages come to a head.

Ben Evans, a family lawyer at Co-op Legal Services, said: “These findings suggest that a significant number of older couples are quietly unsatisfied in their marriages but feel financially or practically locked in.”

He added: “Courts consider a wide range of factors and apply discretion when determining a fair settlement. Even if one person believes a financial resource isn’t relevant or doesn’t belong to the other, it must still be disclosed, and the court will decide its significance.

“Equally, no individual should feel pressured into an agreement or trapped in their circumstances. There are options available to secure financial support, even on an interim basis or during legal proceedings, and the court has a wide discretion to ensure an even playing field. This is particularly important where one side is in the stronger financial position over the other.”

The survey among 1,000 married people aged 65-plus across the UK was carried out by Opinion Matters in November and December 2025.