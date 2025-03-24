Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teacher has been banned from the classroom after arriving at a school assembly smelling of alcohol and walking "slowly and gingerly."

Year One teacher Ashley Atkin appeared "dazed" and "staggering" as she struggled to present an award to a student at Horn’s Mill Primary School in Cheshire.

The 38-year-old had only been working in the primary school for a month when worried colleagues described “pungent” and “strong” smells of alcohol on her.

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) investigation found that Atkin arrived at work on 20 October 2023, “having drunk a bottle and a glass of wine during the early hours of the morning”.

The 38-year-old was also convicted at Cheshire Magistrates Court in July 2023 for driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol.

The teaching panel concluded her behaviour brought the teaching profession into disrepute, and therefore, prohibited her from teaching indefinitely and in any school, sixth form college or children’s home in England.

The TRA heard evidence from Atkins's colleagues. One said: "When [Ms Atkin] stood to take to children in [to the assembly] she seemed to have trouble with her dress round her feet and was unsteady. She moved slowly and gingerly."

The same colleague said she went into Atkin’s classroom to prepare for the day when she saw her sitting in the dark in front of her computer. The colleague said Atkin “seemed so fragile and her eyes were watery and puffy” as if she had been crying.

She added Atkin was avoiding eye contact because she was drunk and that she could smell the alcohol on her breath.

Another colleague asked if Atkin had been drinking, which she denied but admitted she had been drinking heavily the night before. The banned teacher later admitted she drank a bottle of white wine and another small glass of wine the night before.

Panel chair Melissa West said: "Ms Atkin was teaching on 20 October 2023; she went to work, on her evidence, having drunk a bottle and a glass of wine during the early hours of the morning.

"She was seen to be staggering in the school, her eyes were glazed, and she appeared drunk. Ms Atkin was unprepared to start the school day and unable to lead her class in the assembly to be seated. She was deemed by a witness not to be in a fit state to work and was escorted home."

Ms West added: "The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Ms Atkin fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher in that she presented at work after consuming alcohol and smelling of alcohol and for safeguarding reasons could not be left in charge of her class for the day."