Food shoppers at Asda were turned away from local stores today after a technical issue affected tills in a number of locations.

Asda confirmed that it had to open a number of its supermarkets later than scheduled on Monday due to a technical issue affecting its tills.

But the supermarket giant said the problem is now fixed and stores are operating as usual once again across the country.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Some of our stores opened later than planned this morning due to a technical issue affecting checkouts.

“This has now been resolved and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Asda has more than 1,000 stores across the UK, but it is unclear how many were affected by the technical glitch.

Morissons denied rumours that they had also suffered technical issues, telling the Mirror it had experienced "no technical issues" and all of its stores were operating normally.

In March this year, an IT glitch forced Greggs stores across the country to shut after they were unable to accept payment.

Dozens of the bakery chain’s branches were affected, with many putting up “closed” notices on their doors while others asked customers to place orders using the Greggs mobile app if they wished to buy food.

Stores in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow were affected, with customers unable to purchase items.