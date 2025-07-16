Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has been fined £640,000 for selling out-of-date food at two of its stores in Cardiff, Wales.

Trading Standards officers discovered 115 expired items, some more than two weeks past their use-by date, at the Leckwith and Pentwyn branches.

The supermarket faced four charges after food safety officers conducted multiple visits throughout 2024. During one inspection at the Leckwith store on 17 January, 36 out-of-date items were found, including five tubs of spicy mayo dip that had expired seven days prior.

A visit to the Pentwyn store in the Cardiff Gate retail park on March 25 found 25 outdated items, while another visit to the store a month later found 48 items, including some that were 12 days out of date.

A second visit to the Leckwith store on May 8 found a further six out of date items.

Trading Standards officers found 115 items, including some that were more than two weeks out of date, at Asda's Leckwith and Pentwyn stores in Cardiff. ( Rui Vieira/PA Wire )

Asda was given a fine of £640,000 and ordered to pay £15,115 in costs and a £2,000 surcharge.

Asda said the prosecution related to food safety breaches that took place last year, when a different date code checking process was in use.

An updated process that had been in place since November 24 involved daily manual checks on all short-life products and twice-weekly checks on every long-life product.

An Asda spokesman said: "We regret that out-of-date food was found on sale at two of our Cardiff stores last year and accept that our usual high standards were not upheld.

"Since then, we have introduced a new date code checking process across all our stores, whereby every short-life product is checked daily so that customers can always buy the freshest products."