Art gallery investigated by police over ‘pornographic’ painting

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Welsh art gallery has been visited by police following allegations that “pornographic” material was being displayed in its window – and now the controversial artwork has been sold.

Featuring a woman wearing nothing but cowboy boots with her legs open and a black triangle preserving her modesty, the work at The Table Hay was said by police to constitute a potential public order offence.

A representative for Dyfed Powys Police told The Independent: “We can confirm we have received a report in relation to this, and officers have attended the gallery.”

But despite the police visit, the art, which was part of an exhibition running from September 16 to 22, was kept on display by gallery curator Val Harris and artist Poppy Baynham, 22.

They subsequently took action to open up a conversation based on the work, adding a sign in front of the painting that said the gallery is willing to have “dialogue on the issue”.

Passersby were also invited to share their thoughts in a book about the art, which is called: “This is not p***ography.”

Following the controversy, Ms Baynham said she believes that the painting was doing exactly what she intended it to, but admits that she had no idea the exhibition of her work, which features several similar pieces, would be so controversial.

Ms Banyham told The Independent: “In the first minute of [the exhibition’s] opening, we had a woman saying we need to take it down because of the children. I was confused but also didn’t know how to react.

“The negative comments kept coming and we kept refusing, as I thought nothing was wrong with it.

“[But] we had made a book for people to comment in about the painting and 90% of it was positive.”

The painting has received largely positive feedback in a book inviting a conversation. Pictured here with its creator, Poppy Baynham. ( Billy Charity / Supplied )

The first complaints were received within hours of the painting’s display at the gallery which is curated by Val Harris, pictured. ( Supplied )

Ms Baynham described the controversy as an important opportunity to have her work seen and open up a conversation about attitudes towards female genitalia, in particular.

“That’s all an artist ever dreams of… their name getting out there and being heard and their work being seen,” she said, as reported by the BBC.

Following news of the controversy spreading, several people have publicly defended the painting.

Jessie Dixon said: “I thought of it as exciting and playful and I never thought of it as a sexual object or anything like that.”

Dawn Lewis similarly added: “It’s not my cup of tea, but I can’t see it being offensive personally, it’s art.”

Ms Baynham told The Independent: that the piece has now sold to a local person who “said they would put it in their window.”

Ms Harris, the gallery’s curator, however, added that the piece would have likely sold anyway as its buyer is a fan of Ms Bayham’s work who purchased an additional two pieces.

“Two-thirds of her exhibition sold which is excellent in these uncertain times,” she said.

The controversial artwork featured a felt triangle in place of the female figure’s genitalia. ( Val Harris / Supplied )

The artist and gallery wrote in a joint statement on Instagram: “In my opinion, all the women that have something bad to say about the painting aren’t grossed out so much as insecure. And it’s sad to see so many women upset by something we all have.

“Most straight women haven’t seen a vulva, so I see why they might be scared of it. And it’s proving to me that there must be a lot of straight people here in Hay.

“I think also penises can be seen as comical, while vulvas are only sexual. The reason why I paint the female body and not the male body is because I want the world to normalise these nonsexual body parts that 50% of the world has.

“This is also the reason why I don’t want to take it down. If I took it down the whole reason why I do art would be thrown back in my face.

“When I started painting it I didn’t have one thought in my head thinking this would even get commented on. Half the art out there is nudity. So why should I remove it? Why is it inappropriate?

“Is it because it’s not a ladylike pose? Who made these rules about ladylike poses? Men? The world needs to get away from these normative rules and normalise vaginas.”

Ms Harris added: “The exhibition has finished now so I’m sure the police won’t take it any further.”

The gallery is now looking forward to its inaugural Open Submission Slay Hay Life Drawing Exhibition at the end of October. Contributors are invited to submit up to six pieces each.

A representative for Dyfed Dyfed Powys Police confirmed to The Independent that they would be taking no police action at this time.