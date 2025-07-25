Michelle Agyemang’s youth team hails Lioness as girls’ football enjoys boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Agyemang’s former youth club has praised the England striker’s impact on the next generation of young footballers ahead of the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 final.

The 19-year-old Arsenal forward, who scored dramatic equalisers in both the quarter-final and semi-final, began her footballing journey at Brandon Groves AFC in South Ockendon, Essex.

Roy Enright, 45, who manages the girls’ team, said her legacy has led to a surge of new recruits.

He said: “It’s great for the girls to see someone like Michelle who’s played at the same club, from the same area, and from her hard work made it to the highest level.

“When I set the girls’ team up in 2022, I started with zero players.

“When Michelle was here, she even had to play on the boys’ team.

“Now I’ve got a squad of 20 girls at my age group and that has all come from the Lionesses – especially their success at the last Euros.

“Given that Michelle is from the area, played for the club, and is doing so well, we’re getting even more girls joining up.

“That’s the legacy she has left for us.”

Terry Tisdall, 40, who manages the boys’ under-11s, said: “The girls are so proud of her – she’s the star of the show.

“They used to wear shirts with men’s players’ names on and now they’ve all got Agyemang on the back.”

Agyemang left Brandon Groves for Arsenal’s academy when she was around 10 years old before becoming one of the most highly rated youngsters at the Gunners.

She recently invited the Brandon Groves players to St George’s Park, the home of the England team, so they could watch the Lionesses train.

Mr Enright said: “It meant the world to them – it just goes to show how Michelle cares.

“She was fantastic – she took the time out to speak to all the girls, take selfies and sign autographs.”

Agyemang has become one of the Lionesses’ stand-out players this summer after netting in the quarter-final and semi-final.

Mr Enright, who works as a tech consultant, said: “The impact is fantastic – there’s so much excitement with the girls.”

Mr Tisdall added: “The WhatsApp group chat was going crazy when she scored those goals.”

Agyemang, who only made her senior England debut in April, is now expected to feature in Sunday’s final against Spain in Basel.

And the girls from Brandon Groves will be watching the final together at a local social club.

Mr Enright said: “Everyone’s so excited – we’re all behind Michelle and it’s going to be a fantastic day.”