What a hat and comb found in a peat bank tell us about a 300-year-old murder

The belongings of a young man suspected to have been murdered in the early 1700s have been unveiled in a new exhibition.

The body of the man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, was discovered in a peat bank on Arnish Moor on the Isle of Lewis in 1964.

He was believed to have been killed about 250 years prior.

Forensic analysis conducted at the time revealed a fracture at the back of his skull, leading experts to suspect foul play.

The man’s knitted bonnet, along with other personal effects discovered alongside his remains, including quills and a wooden comb, are on display at the Kinloch Historical Society on Lewis.

These artefacts, on loan from National Museums Scotland, offer a glimpse into the life of the suspected murder victim.

Dr Anna Groundwater, principal curator of renaissance and early modern history at National Museums Scotland, said the quality of the young man’s clothes and possessions “paints a portrait of a learned young man who cared about how he looked, despite being of limited means”.

open image in gallery A knitted bonnet found with the man

While researchers did not know who the man was, they did know that his life had been “cut tragically short”, she said.

“It has been a privilege to work with colleagues at the Kinloch Historical Society and with the local community in Lewis to bring his story to life and learn more about the historical context and oral traditions that surround the mystery of the Arnish Moor Man.”

Researchers said the clothes and items found with the man provide a “rare insight” into life in the Outer Hebrides in the 1700s.

They suggested he was educated and may have been a scholar or an apprentice clerk.

His clothing, including a stylish but well-worn jacket covered in intricate hand-stitched repairs, is too fragile to be displayed.

The knitted bonnet is now a brownish green colour but analysis has revealed traces of indigo typical of the traditional blue bonnets worn in the Highlands and islands of Scotland in the 18th century.

Stories of a murder on the moor have been passed down through generations on Lewis, although the body was not discovered until the 1960s.

Anna MacKenzie, heritage manager at Kinloch Historical Society, said: “The story of the Arnish Moor Man is one that appears regularly in our local folklore. What happened to this young man is a mystery.

“By hosting this exhibition, we hope members of the public will be inspired to revisit the tales they grew up with and seek the answers of this 18th-century murder.

“The Kinloch Historical society are very proud of the relationship we are building with National Museums Scotland.

“They have been a great source of support and it is a privilege to be displaying these items, that have never been shown locally before.”

The Arnish Moor Man exhibition runs until March 2026 at the Kinloch Historical Society in Balallan on Lewis.