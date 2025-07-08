Hundreds join search for Army sergeant missing from camp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people have joined the search for an Army sergeant who has gone missing from his camp.

Sgt Alex Cairnie, 30, of the Queen’s Royal Hussars regiment, left Tidworth Camp on Sunday.

Wiltshire Police has released CCTV images of Sgt Cairnie walking around the Tidworth branch of Tesco at about 11am that day.

Officers, along with Sgt Cairnie’s colleagues, and volunteer teams, have been searching around the area for Sgt Cairnie.

In the CCTV footage from Tesco, he is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark grey outdoor trousers with black knee patches.

Sgt Cairnie is described as about 5ft 7in tall, with an athletic build, mousy brown hair and a beard.

In a statement issued through police, Sgt Gareth Brooks urged Sgt Cairnie to get in touch.

“Alex, we need to know that you are safe,” Sgt Brooks said.

“Please call 101 and ask to be put through to me directly.

“I’m here to listen and I can give you the time you need to talk things through.

“There are many people, who care about you and they need to know that you are OK.”

In a post issued on Sunday, Amesbury Police said it was “very concerned for his welfare”.

Wiltshire Search and Rescue confirmed that volunteers were taking part in efforts to locate Sgt Cairnie alongside the police and military.

Anyone who sees Sgt Cairnie, or knows of his location, is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log number 54250084191.