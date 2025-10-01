Military funeral held for first female officer in Army’s most senior regiment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A military funeral has been held for the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, who was killed in a car crash.

Captain Elizabeth Godwin, 28, the first female officer of the Life Guards – which is part of the Household Cavalry, died in Surrey on September 5.

The funeral took place on Wednesday at the Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks, London.

Nine mounted cavalry troopers from the Life Guards formed a detachment on the Wellington Barracks Square for the arrival of the hearse.

Her coffin was carried by members of the regiment, and the steps to the chapel were lined by dismounted dutymen from The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals Regiment.

At the top of the steps, there was an honour guard of soldiers from Army Training Regiment Pirbright, young soldiers she taught at the time of her death.

The hearse bearing her coffin followed the route Captain Godwin took each day to take up her duties when she was an officer of the King’s Life Guard.

Captain Godwin joined The Life Guards in 2020, winning the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the best of her intake.

She played polo and hockey for the Army and also took part in ceremonial duties, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the King’s coronation.

At the time of her death, she was serving in the Army Training Regiment in Pirbright.

Captain Godwin, who grew up in Devon and attended Exeter School, was interviewed at Hyde Park Barracks by British magazine Tatler for its October 2023 issue.

Telling of leading a 29-strong troop, she said: “No matter what, you have to have a confident front, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will.”

Speaking about the King’s coronation, she said: “I remember really looking forward to (it) and feeling so privileged.

“I had fortunately finished my equine training so that I would be in a privileged position to ride in the coronation.”