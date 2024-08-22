Support truly

The Metropolitan Police have “further traumatised an already vulnerable Black child” who its armed officers mistakenly held at gunpoint last year, a leading activist has warned.

The 14-year-old, known as Child X, suffered injuries after he was rammed off his bike by a police van and handcuffed as he was confronted by marksmen in Hackney, east London, in July 2023, after they wrongly thought his water pistol was a real gun.

Campaign group the Alliance for Police Accountability (APA) condemned the child’s treatment, saying his water pistol was unmistakably a toy and that the incident demonstrated the “adultification” of Black children.

It has since emerged that officers turned up at Child X’s home on 30 May and seized his phone claiming that he’s suspected of being involved in a case of criminal damage - something the family has denied.

APA will host an “urgent” community meeting on Thursday evening in London to discuss the Met Police’s “persistent and ongoing harassment” of Child X and his family and Hackney Council’s lack of response to the case.

Speaking to The Independent, rally organiser Lee Jasper, chair of the APA and veteran activist, accused the police of “subjecting the family to an invasive and unjust search” and referenced the strip-searching of a 15-year-old Black girl known as Child Q.

“Despite all the apparent lessons that Hackney Council says it learned from the review of the Child Q case, what we found is we couldn’t access any trauma support for that family - so this had to be independently sourced by Black Sox, the Black Equity Organisation and Hackney CVS had to source trauma intervention for the child and his neighbours.”

Lee Jasper is calling for a safeguarding policy that protects Black children who interact with the police ( Supplied )

Following the case of Child X being reported by the media last October, Diane Benjamin, from Hackney Council, confirmed the City and Hackney Child Safeguarding Partnership (CHCSP) had met with the boy’s mother and would “undertake a rapid safeguarding review”.

Ms Benjamin added that the CHCSP would “be looking to attend community meetings” to hear from residents, and would comment further once the review is published.

However, campaigners have criticised the council for failing to prioritise the review or engage with Child X’s family in a meaningful way.

“15 months later, we've got no outcome,” Mr Jasper, a former mayoral policy advisor, said. “Neither can the council be bothered to send anybody to tomorrow’s meeting to explain to the community why it is they've made no progress on the rapid review”.

Hackney Council has been approached for comment.

“We want an urgent meeting with Hackney Council to discuss Child X’s case, and a meeting with the local Hackney police chief commander to understand why it is his officers feel completely empowered to harass this family,” Mr Jasper explained.

A supplied image of the water pistol that Child X was playing with ( Supplied )

This comes as new data recently revealed that Black children remain four times as likely to be strip-searched across England and Wales, compared to national population figures.

The practice of child strip searches prompted a national outrage after the Child Q scandal in 2022, when it was revealed that police strip-searched a 15-year-old Black girl at school in east London, while she was on her period and without an adult present, due to suspected possession of cannabis.

No drugs were found on her person.

The APA is calling for every interaction with children under the age of 18, whether black or white, to be independently monitored and subject to community scrutiny and interventions.

“The biggest safeguarding threat to Black children in London is the Metropolitan Police Service and the reality is this: if you accept that the police are systemically racist, then you have to have a safeguarding policy for the protection of Black children underneath the age of 18 who could be subject to that systemic racism,” Mr Jasper said.

“There is virtually no monitoring of interactions with Black children and the police unless it’s part of a safeguarding referral.

“Hence, our demand for the ‘London Black Child Safeguarding Board’. This would see the introduction of a forensic monitoring process for London - which currently there isn’t - where any child who is arrested using force or subject to a strip search then receives an automatic safeguarding referral.”

The Alliance of Police Accountability (APA) is a newly established UK network consisting of influential Black individuals and national Black organisations.

The group’s primary focus is on transforming policing and promoting a new public health approach to address serious violence, empowering Black communities across England and Wales.

An internal investigation by the Metropolitan Police found no misconduct had been committed by the officers involved in the armed officer’s response to Child X last year.

A further complaint accusing them of racial bias is still being investigated by the force’s standards department.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.