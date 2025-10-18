Steve Backshall retraces King’s Arctic steps 50 years on in documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adventurer Steve Backshall has retraced the King’s steps from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic exactly 50 years on.

The trip, filmed for a feature-length documentary to be aired on ITV, looks at the accelerating impact of climate change on the Arctic and the work being done now that aims to secure a healthy future for the planet.

The King’s 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic took in dog sledding and a dive beneath the ice, as well as learning about the local Inuit people’s culture and dependence on the environment around them.

The trip helped shape his lifelong passion for the environment and his belief in the importance of living in harmony with nature.

The film, due to be shown as part of ITV’s Christmas schedule, will include a discussion with Charles about the impact of climate change.

Speaking about the project, Backshall said: “To see the Arctic through the King’s eyes – then and now – was both inspiring and sobering.

“Standing where the King once stood, diving beneath the same Arctic ice he explored half a century ago, was humbling beyond words.

“His Majesty was raising the alarm for the natural world long before most of us realised how urgent that call would become.

“His commitment to protecting our planet runs through every fibre of this story.”

Director Marshall Corwin said: “It has been a real privilege – and eye-opener – seeing His Majesty the King as never before: his extreme spirit of adventure, his genuine passion for the planet, and his mischievous sense of humour.”