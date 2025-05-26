Meghan shares clip of her and Lilibet beekeeping in matching gear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a clip of her and her daughter beekeeping in matching protective suits.

Meghan posted the short video capturing the sweet moment to her Instagram story to the tune of Sugar, Sugar by fictional band The Archies.

The footage showed the duchess walking hand in hand with Princess Lilibet who ambled along in rainbow coloured wellies.

Meghan let go of the three-year-old’s hand for a brief moment when they neared the hive, leaning down to rub her daughter’s back before taking her hand again.

She shared images of the young princess last week, along with snapshots of Prince Archie and the Duke of Sussex, as part of a celebration post for her and Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary.

Among the images were numerous pictures of the couple embracing, and one of the duke tenderly cradling the head of one of their children as a swaddled newborn.

There was also a baby scan labelled Archie, a photo of Archie kissing Lili on the forehead, as well as a number of notes including a central one in Meghan’s handwriting reading “Our love story”.

Meghan spoke candidly about motherhood in the latest episode of her podcast, admitting it is not how she “envisioned it” and saying she had planned to give speeches “with a baby on my hip”.

Meghan stepped back from being a senior working royal for a new life in the US when Archie was 10 months old amid the turmoil of Megxit.

Meghan told founder of sustainable hair and beauty brand Kitsch, Cassandra Thurswell, on her Confessions Of A Female Founder series that she had a “lot of external things happening” during both pregnancies and when her children were newborns.

The duchess, who married into the royal family in 2018, said: “I will say, for myself – especially when they are baby babies and, yes, the crying, before I was mum, I’ve always wanted to be a mum.

“I was like ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to give a speech with a baby on my hip’.

“I had a whole vision – and then you fast forward… granted I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies.

“But it was not the way I envisioned it.”