Harry and Meghan are in their ‘happy bubble’ with Archie and Lili, source says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a “happy bubble” with their children, and celebrated the launch of Meghan’s new ventures with a spring break family getaway, a source has said.

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a sun-filled trip with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, People magazine reported.

A source told the US publication that Archie, five, and Lili, three, are the centre of the couple’s world in Montecito, California, describing their home life as “their happy bubble”.

“The kids are adorable. They’re incredibly smart, articulate and fun,” the source added.

The depiction of Harry and Meghan’s contented family setup came after a source told the magazine that Harry and his father, the King, remain “distant” from one another, and the duke’s letters and calls to his father go unanswered.

They suggested Harry has been left in the dark about Charles’s current health condition, only learning of his recent hospital stay for side-effects of his cancer treatment through the media, and that the divide between them has widened.

The duke has not seen the King since Charles was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago, and he remains estranged from his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, Harry expressed his pride in Meghan for her new lifestyle brand As Ever, and Netflix series, telling People: “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do.”

“I’m incredibly proud,” he added.

Meghan’s first batch of As Ever products, including raspberry spread, flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan was met with a barrage of critical reviews.

The duchess also launched a new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, this month.

In the latest episode she spoke about the “incredibly overwhelming” experience of being a mother working from home, and of nursing a poorly Archie and Lili.

She also touched on her miscarriage, which happened in 2020, describing having to “let something go that you plan to love for a long time”.

The couple’s office has been approached for comment.