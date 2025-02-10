Archbishop of York admits mistakes as he survives bid to stop his Synod speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York admitted he has “made mistakes” but vowed he is determined to “lead the change we all know we need” in the Church of England which has been plagued by abuse safeguarding failures.

Stephen Cottrell has resisted calls from some quarters to quit, and survived a vote to stop him giving a presidential address as the General Synod began on Monday.

A lay member of a gathering of the Church’s parliament argued Mr Cottrell’s position as the most senior bishop following the resignation of Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury was “no longer tenable”.

Just over a fifth of Synod members (73) voted in favour of Sam Margrave’s motion to stop Mr Cottrell from giving the speech, with 239 voting against and 43 abstentions.

Putting forward his motion, Mr Margrave said there had been suggestions from some that there should be a walkout, and that his motion was “about sending a message to the nation and the Church”.

He said: “An archbishop faces calls by another bishop to resign amid credible allegations of bullying, poor judgment and safeguarding failures, including a priest allowed in post despite a ban from being alone with children, and compensation being paid.

“Synod, do we allow an archbishop to stand before this chamber and the nation in a presidential address?

“Do we continue as if nothing is wrong?”

He added: “At the very least, a period of stepping back and an investigation is needed.”

I know mistakes have been made and I know that I have made mistakes Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

Getting to his feet to begin his address, Mr Cottrell thanked Mr Margrave for “presenting your motion so courteously”.

The archbishop recognised the “difficult and challenging times” faced by the Church, as he acknowledged the “anguish, anger, sadness, and regret” of victims and survivors of abuse about safeguarding failings.

Professing his love for the Church, he also insisted there must be change, adding that he was “deeply mindful of the feelings of anguish, anger, sadness, and regret present in this chamber – not least among victims and survivors of abuse”.

After beginning his address, Mr Cottrell paused while there was a period of prayerful reflection and silence among those gathered, in an effort to acknowledge the feelings of abuse survivors.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley, who sat at the back of the room, has been the only bishop to publicly call for Mr Cottrell’s resignation, saying he is “the wrong person” to be leading the Church.

Mr Cottrell took over most of the archbishop of Canterbury’s responsibilities when the latter resigned after a damning report concluded prolific serial abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police five years before his death.

Mr Cottrell has himself been under pressure in recent months, accused of not acting quickly enough in his then-role as bishop of Chelmsford over priest David Tudor, who was allowed to remain in post despite having been barred by the Church from being alone with children and having paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

He has previously insisted he had inherited a “horrible and intolerable” situation, and “acted immediately” when fresh complaints were made about the priest in 2019, adding that he had “no legal grounds” to suspend him before then.

Separately, Mr Cottrell has also “categorically rejected” allegations that he bullied members of a committee to secure John Perumbalath’s appointment as Bishop of Liverpool.

Mr Perumbalath resigned as bishop last month following media coverage of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, which he denies.

Mr Cottrell told the Synod: “I know that trust has been broken and confidence damaged. And I am more sorry about this than I can say.

“I know mistakes have been made and I know that I have made mistakes.”

He said he is “determined” to do what he can to work with others “to lead the change we all know we need”.

He said the Church had “failed greatly” on safeguarding and that he had “long believed that greater independence is the missing piece in the safeguarding jigsaw”.

Tuesday will see Synod members debate and vote on a new safeguarding model for the Church, one version of which proposes all safeguarding officers currently working in dioceses, cathedrals and the national Church be transferred to work for a new independent organisation.

Synod is also debating the Makin Review, which led to Mr Welby’s resignation and which Mr Cottrell said had “laid bare” Church failings on safeguarding.

He said Mr Welby had done the “honourable thing by standing down”.