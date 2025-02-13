Archbishop of York apologises for ever ‘unintentionally influencing voting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York has apologised to the Church of England’s parliament for ever “completely unintentionally” having been thought to influence voting in the selection of a new bishop.

Stephen Cottrell last month rejected allegations that he bullied members of a committee to secure the appointment of a man who later quit amid media coverage of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.

John Perumbalath stepped down as Bishop of Liverpool, without any admission of fault or liability, after Channel 4 News reported that one woman had accused him of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another accused him of sexual harassment.

If sometimes I have - I would say completely unintentionally - been thought of to influence the vote in any way, I publicly apologise for that Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

The second complainant identified herself as Bishop of Warrington Beverley Mason.

A news report from someone who sat on the committee which met in 2022 to discuss the Bishop of Liverpool appointment claimed Mr Cottrell and Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft had coerced other members to change their vote despite safeguarding concerns about Mr Perumbalath.

At the time a spokesperson for Mr Cottrell said: “The Archbishop of York and Bishop of Oxford categorically reject any suggestion of coercion or bullying during a Crown Nominations Commission (CNC).”

Addressing the Church’s General Synod on Thursday, Mr Cottrell paid tribute to those he has served on committees with but acknowledged “it hasn’t always been easy”.

He told those gathered in central London: “I want to publicly both acknowledge your integrity and commitment and also, if sometimes I have – I would say completely unintentionally – been thought of to influence the vote in any way, I publicly apologise for that.”

His apology came during a debate on proposed changes to the CNC’s voting process.

Moves to scrap a secret ballot, reduce the majority needed to submit a chosen candidate’s name to the prime minister and give a second vote to the person presiding over the meeting in the event of a deadlock were all rejected by Synod.

The debate heard the proposals – said to have been put forward to address the issue of agreement not being reached – branded a “power grab”, a “PR own goal” and likened to the creation of a dictatorship.

The CNC will choose the next Archbishop of Canterbury and its full membership is expected to be known next month.

Among them will be the Archbishop of York or, if he chooses not to be a member, a bishop elected by the House of Bishops; three representatives elected from the Diocese of Canterbury; and five representatives from other churches in the Anglican Communion.