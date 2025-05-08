Archbishop warns ‘good’ that came after VE Day is now ‘under threat again’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York has warned the “good” resulting from the Second World War is “under threat” as the King led the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Stephen Cottrell paid tribute to “those whose sacrifice made our victory possible” against Hitler’s Nazi regime, and said he is praying again for “peace in Europe” amid Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine.

His address was delivered during a service of thanksgiving to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with a number of veterans among the Westminster Abbey congregation featuring the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who read the lesson.

At noon, a two-minute silence was observed across the country and in the ancient place of worship where Charles was crowned King, and he laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior by the Abbey’s great west door on behalf of the nation and Commonwealth.

A few moments later, William left his floral tribute on behalf of Second World War veterans and the generation who lived through the conflict. Standing by their side was 99-year-old Ken Hay, who served in the 4th Dorset infantry regiment.

Four days of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day culminate on Thursday evening with a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade. Over the past few days, a military parade was staged in the capital followed by an RAF fly-past watched from Buckingham Palace by the royal family.

In his address, the Archbishop said: “Today, on this 80th anniversary, we give hearty and mighty thanks for those whose sacrifice made our victory possible. We pray again for peace in Europe.

“We salute those who were so committed to the ideas and ideals they fought to uphold, that in the post-war era rebuilt the world to reflect those beliefs.

“From the National Health Service to the United Nations itself, we strove to build a world that shows how we belong to one another and have responsibilities to each other across boundaries of class, race and nation.

“Those first outpourings of joy on the first VE Day led to something good, because in our opposition of what was worst in us, we discovered what was best.

“All this good is under threat again in our world today.”

Europe’s major nations including the UK are planning on stepping up spending on their armed forces in response to the changing world order ushered in by US President Donald Trump.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in eastern Europe and there is economic uncertainty for many nations coming to terms with America’s new tariffs.

The Archbishop also alluded to the tumultuous period faced by the Church of England with Justin Welby, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, resigning after the publication of a damning report that set out a series of failings around serial abuser John Smyth associated with the church.

Echoing the sentiment of his Christmas sermon, the senior cleric said: “The Church, like most human institutions, hasn’t always lived up to the high standards of its own calling.”