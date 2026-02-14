New Archbishop confronts Church’s ‘failures in love, power and self-control’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new leader of Catholics in England and Wales, Archbishop Richard Moth, has directly addressed the Church's past failures, particularly the abuse of vulnerable individuals, during his installation ceremony.

Archbishop Moth was formally installed as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster on Saturday, before a congregation of 2,000. The cleric knelt at the Great West Door of central London’s Westminster Cathedral shortly after midday, blessing a line of people with holy water before processing down the nave.

Addressing the approximately four million Catholics in England and Wales, Archbishop Moth acknowledged the Church’s "vital" evangelical work as "fragile and adversely impacted by our failures in love, power and self-control".

He continued: "Here, I am most aware of every occasion on which members of the Church, or the Church as a whole, have failed – most especially when the vulnerable have been abused."

open image in gallery Bishop Richard Moth (centre) arriving for his installation ( PA Wire )

He stressed that "Such failure calls for listening to, and learning from, those who have suffered so grievously and a continuing commitment to ensuring that our communities are places where all are safe in their encounter with Christ and with one another."

Having indicated when appointed in December that he would speak out on societal issues, including migration, he told the faithful: "We need not fear the great questions of our time: the need for all peoples to live in peace; the value and dignity of every person; the right to life at every stage; the protection of the vulnerable; the plight of the refugee and the dispossessed; and the protection of our common home."

The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, also delivered a homily, commending Archbishop Moth’s "deep concern for the dignity of every person". Representing Churches Together in England, she stated: "Your service as priest and bishop has been marked by a faithful pastoral care, a commitment to justice and a deep concern for the dignity of every person made in the image of God."

open image in gallery The installation mass for the 12th Archbishop of Westminster ( PA Wire )

Dame Sarah highlighted their future collaboration, adding: "In the months ahead, you and I will share a particular responsibility as presidents of the Churches Together in England, and I very much look forward to working with you to deepen our relationships and to strengthen our shared Christian witness."

Archbishop Moth succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who retired from the Westminster role after 16 years, now moving "to slightly more restful pastures", according to his successor. The new Archbishop departed the cathedral to applause around 2.15pm, following Friday’s service of solemn vespers.