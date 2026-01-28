New Archbishop of Canterbury has ‘encouraging’ conversations with King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Archbishop of Canterbury said she has had “encouraging” conversations with the King as she takes on the most senior ministry role in the Church of England.

Dame Sarah Mullally said Charles, who as monarch is technically the head of the Church, is a “great supporter” of the institution and had been “keen to hear from me about my vision”.

The newly-confirmed archbishop was pictured speaking with the King on Sunday after she delivered a sermon at a service on his Sandringham estate.

There was no royal representation at Wednesday’s St Paul’s Cathedral service as Dame Sarah legally took up her post, but it is expected there will be someone from the royal family at her Canterbury Cathedral enthronement in March.

She will also pay homage to the King at an in-person meeting between now and then.

In an interview this week, she said she had had “encouraging” conversations with the monarch.

Dame Sarah said: “He is a great supporter of the Church of England, and, you know, we share the desire to see a Church that is confident and one that speaks to the Christian hope, and certainly that’s what I hope to be doing.”

Asked if he had expressed his thoughts on the direction of the Church, she said: “I think the King was keen to hear from me about my vision for the Church in the same way as a lot of people have.

“Therefore, I shared with the King that I hope to be the shepherd, to care for people in their parishes, for our clergy, to support them, to enable them to do what they can do, but also to speak of the Christian hope, not just within the Church and the Anglican Communion, but also into the world and providing hospitality at a time where there’s a lot of challenges for people. So, places where people of difference can come together.”

Dame Sarah, who is the first woman to hold the role of Archbishop of Canterbury, and becomes leader not only of ministry in the Church of England but also the global Anglican Communion, said she feels hopeful despite “the weight” of her new job.

She said: “There’s a sense of the weight of office that I feel.

“But I’ve also been very conscious of the huge support that I’ve had from people either writing or emails or passing in the street.

“So, actually, I feel really encouraged, and along with that I feel hopeful. You know, I know that our churches and our chaplaincies there’s wonderful things happening, so I feel hopeful as well.”