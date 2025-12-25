Archbishop of York ‘intimidated by Israeli militias’ during visit to West Bank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York, The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, has disclosed he felt "intimidated" by Israeli militias during a visit to the Holy Land this year.

He recounted being stopped at checkpoints and told by these groups that he was unable to visit Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank

During his Christmas Day sermon at York Minster, he said: “We have become – and really, I can think of no other way of putting it – we have become fearful of each other, and especially fearful of strangers, or just people who aren’t quite like us.

“We don’t seem to be able to see ourselves in them, and therefore we spurn our common humanity.”

He described how YMCA charity representatives in Bethlehem, who work with “persecuted Palestinian communities” in the West Bank, gave him an olive wood nativity scene carving.

The piece showed a “large grey wall” blocking the three kings from getting to the stable to see Mary, Joseph and Jesus.

open image in gallery Palestinians and tourists visit the Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity, believed to be Jesus' birthplace, ahead of Christmas, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Church of England archbishop added: “It was sobering for me to see this wall for real on my visit to the Holy Land, and we were stopped at various checkpoints and intimidated by Israeli militias who told us that we couldn’t visit Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank.

“But this Christmas morning here in York, as well as thinking about the walls that divide and separate the Holy Land, I’m also thinking of all the walls and barriers we erect across the whole of the world and, perhaps most alarming, the ones we build around ourselves, the ones we construct in our hearts and minds, and of how our fearful shielding of ourselves from strangers – the strangers we encounter in the homeless on our streets, refugees seeking asylum, young people starved of opportunity and growing up without hope for the future – means that we are in danger of failing to welcome Christ when he comes.”