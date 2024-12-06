Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Archbishop of Canterbury has issued an apology over his final speech in the House of Lords after he was accused of making light of serious safeguarding failures.

Justin Welby said he “would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt” caused by his valedictory after senior bishops accused him of making light of the situation following his resignation last month over the damning Makin review, which implicated him in the church’s failure to protect victims from a serial abuser.

Mr Welby, whose last day as archbishop is 6 January, said on Thursday: “There comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough.”

Soon after his speech on Thursday, Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley told The Independent she was disturbed by his speech. “To make light of serious matters of safeguarding failures in this way yet again treats victims and survivors of Church abuse without proper respect or regard,” she said.

open image in gallery Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley said she found Justin Welby’s speech disturbing ( AFP/Getty )

His resignation last month followed days of pressure to step down after the review concluded John Smyth, a serial abuser associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

A victim of Smyth, who wished to remain anonymous, said of Mr Welby’s speech: “I have never come across anyone so tone deaf.

During the speech, he made a joke comparing his situation to that of a 14th-century predecessor, Simon Sudbury, whose severed head was used in a football match. “I don’t know who won, but it certainly wasn’t Simon of Sudbury,” he said, to laughs from fellow clergymen in the house.

Additionally, he said his “poor diary secretary” deserved pity after seeing “weeks and months of work disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.

After scathing criticism from Ms Hartley, Gloucestor Bishop Rachel Treweek became the second spiritual leader to accuse Mr Welby of behaving insensitively in relation to serious issues.

“I was deeply saddened and perturbed by the Archbishop of Canterbury’s valedictory speech in the House of Lords yesterday,” Ms Treweek said on Friday, adding that while Mr Welby had mentioned caring for children and vulnerable adults, “I had hoped that the pain and trauma of victims and survivors would have been placed front and centre.”

open image in gallery The Bishop of Gloucester, Rachel Treweek said Mr Welby’s tone was ‘badly judged’ ( PA Archive )

Ms Treweek said the Archbishop’s “comments and tone regarding rolling heads and pity for a diary secretary were badly judged, as were the reactions of laughter in the chamber.”

“In this, there is something strongly indicative of the culture changes we need to be living,” she said.

Ms Hartley said she was “deeply disturbed” by his use of language: “It was, in my view, unwise to say at the very least.”

She led the calls for Mr Welby to step down before his resignation last month, describing his position as untenable and saying the Church was in danger of losing its credibility.

“I think, rightly, people are asking the question: ‘Can we really trust the Church of England to keep us safe?’ And I think the answer at the moment is ‘No,’” she told the BBC in November. She later said the Church leadership was putting career promotion ahead of tackling abuse.

open image in gallery Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s tenure ends on 6 January ( PA Wire )

Earlier this week, Ms Hartley told the BBC she had felt “frozen out” and criticised what she called a wall of silence from other senior figures over the abuse saga.

She told The Independent on Thursday that she was repeating her calls for “transparency, accountability and independence when it comes to safeguarding in the Church of England”.

“The publication of the Makin Review must be a watershed for the Church of England and how it deals with safeguarding and how it attends to unhealthy cultures in its midst,” she said.

This is a breaking story. More follows...