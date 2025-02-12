Argos manager-turned-vicar criticises ‘snobbery’ in Church of England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vicar who described feeling “inadequate” on his journey from being an Argos employee to priesthood has criticised “a language of snobbery and elitism” within the Church of England.

A debate at the General Synod – known as the Church’s parliament – saw rapper Eminem quoted at one point by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, during a call to develop a national strategy for encouraging more working-class people into the Church.

During Wednesday’s session, retail manager-turned-vicar Reverend Alex Frost proposed the motion and spoke of “a language of snobbery and elitism” in the Church of England in “many places”.

Mr Frost, who is based in Burnley, Lancashire, said: “In many urban areas of our country, the Church of England ministry is vital, where on the ground working-class communities, there is something wonderful and outstanding going on, that is fighting injustice, that is saving lives through food banks and community projects, that is educating children and standing up for the most vulnerable people in our society.”

He continued: “But on the other hand, our Church of England, in many places, is speaking a completely different language.

“We are existing in a parallel universe, a language of snobbery and elitism, of skulduggery and distrust and that has to change.”

Mr Frost said he had heard some “pretty dreadful stories” from working-class Christians about their experiences exploring ordained and lay work in the Church.

He told those gathered central London about a man he described as “a working-class lad adorned with tattoos across his hands who is more scouse than Wayne Rooney”.

The vicar said: “In his vocations process, he was interviewed by a retired priest and was asked ‘Lee, tell me who your favourite artist is?’

“Lee’s response was Eminem. The retired priest had no idea who Eminem was.”

Those of us of working-class heritage don't want your pity or your sympathy, we want your solidarity Archdeacon of Bolton and Salford Rachel Mann

Mr Frost added that the American rapper was “culturally relevant to the working class”.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who spoke in favour of the proposal, later quoted the American rapper, of whom he is a fan.

Mr Cottrell laughed and said: “I feel an overwhelming need to quote from Eminem to you, who I love.

“So will the real slim shady please stand up?”

Of his own experiences, Mr Frost said he was “frequently made to feel inadequate” during his journey to working in the Church.

“Despite running an Argos flagship store with an annual turnover of over £8 million, despite employing hundreds of people, despite 20 years of management experience working for one of the country’s biggest retailers, the biggest stumbling block to my ordination was the fact that I left school at 15 years old and had no qualifications,” he said.

Mr Frost’s address received a standing ovation accompanied by lengthy applause and cheers from Synod.

Archdeacon of Bolton and Salford Rachel Mann, who supported the motion, also described feeling “not quite good enough” because of her working-class roots.

She said: “Those of us of working-class heritage don’t want your pity or your sympathy, we want your solidarity.

“We want to be seen for who we are. We want to be understood and not stereotyped.”

The Synod voted in favour of the motion following the debate.