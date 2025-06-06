Tony Hudgell’s birth mother still ‘high risk to children’, adoptive parent says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell said his birth mother remains a “high risk to children” as she is set to be released from prison.

In 2018, Jody Simpson – along with Tony’s birth father Anthony Smith – were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting, ill-treating or neglecting their child.

Tony’s injuries were so severe, his legs had to be amputated.

Simpson was originally released in 2023, before being recalled to prison in May 2024 having broken the conditions of her licence.

The probation service believes that it can monitor and control Simpson in the community with stringent conditions.

On Thursday, Tony’s adopted mother Paula Hudgell told Nick Ferrari on LBC breakfast that Simpson had “already proved” she could not be managed in the community.

Ms Hudgell said: “To be honest I expected it, I sat through and observed the parole hearing which obviously I can’t discuss, but I realised then that she will be released.

“They feel that they can manage her in the community, even though she is still a high risk to children.

“She’s already proved once that she can’t be managed in the community by breaking her licence conditions.”

She added: “At the end of the day, in two years’ time she will have finished her licence anyway and she’ll be free to roam the streets, do what she wants, live her life, have children go on to have new relationships etcetera with no monitoring at all.”

Tony and his adopted parents successfully campaigned for “Tony’s Law”, which has changed the maximum sentences judges can pass down for child abuse offences.

In light of the imminent release, they are calling for a register whereby authorities can keep tabs on people who commit offences against children.

Ms Hudgell told LBC that Simpson had shown “no remorse” and that her son Tony – who is now 10 – has his own views on what should have happened to them.

“His views, originally were that they should have had the electric chair,” she said.

A spokesperson for The Ministry of Justice said: “This was a horrific crime that saw Tony Hudgell mercilessly tortured by his birth parents and our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones.

“Now that the independent Parole Board has directed her release, Jody Simpson will be subject to strict supervision and licence conditions. She faces an immediate return to prison if she breaks the rules.”