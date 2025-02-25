No slave trade reparations, minister says, amid warning UK is ‘resented’ abroad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will not pay reparations to nations affected by the transatlantic slave trade, a Foreign Office minister has said, after an MP warned the UK is “deeply resented” for its historical role.

Anneliese Dodds at the despatch box vowed to work with Caribbean governments on “the most pressuring challenges of today and the future, including security, growth and climate change”.

But the minister said the UK Government has a “clear” policy not to pay reparations.

Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy had asked whether Foreign Secretary David Lammy had spoken with his international counterparts about “reparations to people impacted by historic slavery”.

Ms Dodds said in her response: “The slave trade was abhorrent.

“We recognise its horrific impacts and the ongoing strength of feeling, but there have been no such discussions.”

She added: “We will not be making cash transfers and payments to the Caribbean.

“We are focused on working with our Caribbean partners to tackle the most pressuring challenges of today and the future, including security, growth and climate change.”

Ms Ribeiro-Addy pointed to international organisations which have discussed the issue of reparations, including the 55-member African Union which this month launched its 2025 theme “Justice For Africans And People Of African Descent Through Reparations”.

She added the Caricom Caribbean Community – which comprises 15 member states and six associate members – had also discussed reparations.

The MP said in her follow-up question: “Whether we participate in these discussions or not, they will continue to happen.

“Does the minister accept the world and its power structures are changing, and that in our turbulent post-Brexit reality, we need allies and friends, but we won’t even say that we are sorry, and we’d be foolish to think that we are not deeply resented for this?

“Is it not better for the UK to engage in these discussions to ensure that we actually play a constructive role in addressing the enduring legacies of slavery and colonialism?”

Ms Dodds replied: “We recognise that this is an issue of enduring concern to many.

“We do listen to views from our Caribbean partners on the full range of bilateral issues, but our policy on reparations is clear – we do not pay them.

“We are determined to work together for the future.”

Ben Obese-Jecty, the Conservative MP for Huntingdon, referred to Caricom’s 10-point plan for reparatory justice which calls for a “an explicit formal apology” from European governments as part of “the healing process for victims and the descendants of the enslaved and enslavers”.

It also calls public debt cancellations to deal with “the massive crisis of community poverty and institutional unpreparedness for development” in the Caribbean.

Mr Obese-Jecty asked: “To what extent does the Government support Caricom’s 10-point plan for reparatory justice?”

Ms Dodds said: “Our policy on reparations is clear – we do not pay them.”